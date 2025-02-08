Delhi election results: Celebrations begin at BJP office as party crosses halfway mark in trends | Video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP supporters celebrate the partys lead during counting of votes for Delhi Assembly polls.

As all eyes remain on the Delhi Assembly election results, supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began celebrations as the party looks to come back to power in the national capital after a 27 year hiatus. Election Commission's data showed BJP leading in 41 seats as per early trends, crossing the halfway mark.

Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was ahead in 29 seats. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was leading by 343 votes from the New Delhi seat after three rounds of counting.

Visuals from outside Delhi BJP office in Delhi showed BJP workers and supporters dancing and congratulating each other.

"The people will give the BJP a decisive mandate. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Delhi will progress alongside the rest of the country. I can confidently say that AAP will be eliminated from the national capital," BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri who is contesting against Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi.

With early trends showing a significant lead for the BJP, its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said the national capital's next chief minister would be from the saffron party.

"The results so far are in line with our expectations but we will wait for the final outcome." Sachdeva told reporters after offering prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.

Asserting that the BJP would form a "double-engine government" in Delhi, he said, "We have no hesitation in saying that this win is a result of PM Modi’s vision. We will ensure that Delhi gets a strong and stable government."

Taking a dig at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his party, he said the BJP fought the elections on real issues affecting Delhiites such as broken roads, liquor policy controversies, dirty water and corruption.

The BJP has been out of office in Delhi since 1998. On the other hand, AAP has dominated Delhi's political landscape for the past 10 years, winning the 2015 and the 2020 polls by whopping majorities.

The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013, is looking to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.

Delhi, with 1.55 crore eligible voters, recorded a turnout of 60.54 per cent in the February 5 election. said.

(With PTI inputs)