Delhi Election Results: Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat and Imran Hussain win amid AAP poll debacle

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 3 AAP ministers win amid string of losses

Delhi Election Results: Amid Aam Aadmi Party's poll debacle, there are three minister who have managed to save their seats.

3 AAP ministers win amid string of losses

Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat and Imran Hussain, who were ministers in the Delhi government, have won their constituencies. They had contested from Babarpur, Sultanpur Majra, and Ballimaran, respectively

While Hussain has managed to won with a good margin of 29,823 votes, Rai defeated his opponent with 18,994 votes. Similarly, Ahlawat has won with a margin of 17,126 votes.

Apart from these ministers, Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi has also won from her seat in Kalkaji.

Top AAP leaders face defeat

Among the prominent faces who faced defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections are former CM Arvind Kejriwal who has been defeated by BJP's Parvesh Verma. Kejriwal has conceded his party's defeat in the Delhi polls.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, another prominent leader and a minister, lost to BJP's Shikha Roy by a margin of 3,188 votes in Greater Kailash.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has also conceded defeat to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah in Jangpura.

Raghuvinder Shokeen, who had replaced Kailash Gahlot in Cabinet, too faced defeat in Nangloi Jat Assembly constituency. He was defeated by Manoj Kumar Shokeen of the BJP by a margin of 26,251 votes.

The BJP is poised to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years, with the latest Election Commission (EC) trends showing the saffron party ahead in 48 of the 70 assembly seats and AAP in 22.

The Congress is set to draw a blank for the third consecutive assembly polls.