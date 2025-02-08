Delhi Election Results: From Kejriwal to Sisodia to Avadh Ojha, check seats of top AAP leaders

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PTI AAP top leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Avadh Ojha, Atishi and others are trailing.

Delhi Election Results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form a government in Delhi after more than two decades. According to the latest updates on the Election Commission, BJP was ahead in 45 of the 70 assembly seats while the AAP was leading in 25. While the BJP's vote share was 47.01 per cent till 11.55 am while AAP's stood at 43.16 per cent.

Delhi Election Results: Top AAP leaders trail

While the AAP is set to lose the Delhi Assembly elections, what comes as a major setback for the party is that its top leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Avadh Ojha, Atishi and others are trailing.

Delhi Election Results: Seats of top AAP leaders

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal contested from New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Manish Sisodia contested from the Jangpura Assembly constituency.

Avadh Ojha contested from the Patparganj Assembly constituency.

Atishi contested from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency.

With the trends showing a significant lead for the BJP, its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said the national capital's next chief minister would be from the saffron party.

"The results so far are in line with our expectations but we will wait for the final outcome," he told reporters after offering prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters erupted in celebration outside its Delhi headquarters, waving party flags and dancing to the beats of 'dhol'.

Holding up cutouts of a lotus, the BJP's election symbol, they also smeared each other with saffron-coloured powder.