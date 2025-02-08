Delhi Election Results: From Kailash Gahlot to Raj Kumar Chauhan, list of turncoats set to win from BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP candidates who switched parties ahead of polls

Delhi Election Results: As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 is underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the majority mark and is set to form the government in the national capital after a 27-year-long drought. As per emerging trends at 12:30 am, the BJP is leading in 48 seats and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 22 seats.

Here's list of turncoats set to win from BJP

Kartar Singh Tanwar, who switched from AAP to BJP is leading from Chhatarpur seat against AAP's Brahm Singh Tanwar.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, who resigned from the Congress in 2024, is leading from the Gandhi Nagar seat against AAP's Naveen Chaudhary.

AAP turncoat Kailash Gahlot is leading from the Bijwasan seat against AAP candidate Surender Bhardwaj.

Tarvinder Singh Marwah, who switched from Congress, defeated AAP leader and former Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia.

Raj Kumar Chauhan, four-time Congress MLA, is leading from Mangolpuri against Hanuman Sahay alias Hanuman Chauhan of AAP.

Kumari Rinku, a former Congress leader and two-time councillor in the East Municipal Corporation, is leading from Seemapuri (SC).

BJP workers celebrate

Meanwhile, celebrations are underway outside the BJP headquarters as the saffron party is set to return to power in the national capital after more than two decades with a decisive mandate.

Supporters danced to the beats of 'dhol' and waved party flags, creating a festive atmosphere. Holding up cutouts of a lotus, the BJP's election symbol, they also smeared each other with saffron-coloured powder.

Earlier, BJP leaders met at the party's office. Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, and party National Vice President Baijayant Panda among others were present at the office.

Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.