Delhi Election Results: CM Atishi trails from Kalkaji seat, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri takes lead

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi CM Atishi and BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri

Delhi Election Results 2025: In the early trends of vote counting, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi is trailing behind BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri from the Kalkaji seat. The contest in Kalkaji is being closely watched as Atishi, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, faces a tough challenge from the BJP in what could be a crucial battle for the party's hold in the national capital.

At the time of writing this report, a tight contest between the BJP and AAP. BJP was leading in 47 seats, while AAP was also in 23 constituencies, as the Election Commission started showing early trends.

AAP is seeking a third consecutive term, relying on its governance record and welfare schemes. On the other hand, the BJP is making a determined push to reclaim the capital after more than 25 years. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is striving to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the last two elections.

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP candidate Atishi won this seat by a margin of 11,393 votes. She got 55,897 votes with 52.28% vote share. Atishi defeated BJP candidate Dharambir Singh, who got 41.63% i.e. 44,504 votes. Congress candidate Shivani Chopra came third with just 4,965 votes (4.64%). The total number of valid votes was 1,96,794.

In the 2015 elections, AAP candidate Avtar Singh Kalkaji won the seat. He got 55,104 votes with a vote share of (51.7%). BJP candidate Harmeet Singh Kalka got 35,335 (33.16%) votes and came second. Avtar Singh Kalkaji defeated Harmeet Singh Kalka by a margin of 19,769 votes. Atishi got 55,897 votes in 2020, just 793 more than AAP's Avtar Singh got in 2015. This shows that AAP's support base in Kalkaji remained relatively stable. Congress lost 8,587 votes in the same period, while BJP gained 11,269 votes. NOTA and BSP both got around 500 votes in both 2015 and 2020.