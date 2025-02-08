Delhi Election Results: BJP secures majority after 27 years, wins 48 Assembly seats | Full list of winners

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP comes to power in Delhi after 27 years by ousting AAP.

Delhi election results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a historic mandate in Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 on Saturday (February 8), returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with several leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal losing from their strongholds. The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

The Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national capital, again failed to win a single seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in assembly polls. BJP has won 48 of 70 seats in Delhi. AAP has won 22 and Congress again scores zero.

Parvesh Verma defeated Arvind Kejriwal by over 4,000 votes

In the New Delhi seat, BJP's Parvesh Verma defeated Kejriwal by 4,089 votes. Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit got 4,568 votes.

Sisodia lost from Jangpura to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah by a narrow margin of 675 votes. Conceding defeat, he said he hopes the winning candidate (Tarvinder Singh Marwah) works for the constituency. Kailash Gahlot, who left AAP to join BJP months ahead of the polls, won from Bijwasan assembly constituency. He defeated AAP's Surender Bhardwaj with a comfortable margin.

Some other prominent winners of BJP included Vijender Gupta from Rohini, Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar and Ravinder Singh Negi from Patparganj. BJP's Chandan Kumar Choudhary won the Sangam Vihar seat by the lowest margin of 344 votes.

Key contests

Outgoing health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was defeated by BJP's Shikha Roy by a margin of 3,188 votes from Greater Kailash. BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht won the Mustafabad seat by 17,578 votes, while his colleague Kapil Mishra secured victory in Karawal Nagar with a margin of 23,355 votes.

BJP leader Raj Kumar Chauhan, who shifted to the saffron party from the Congress, bagged the Mangol Puri seat by a victory margin of 6,255 votes. BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi won the Patparganj seat by a margin of 28,072 votes, defeating poll debutant Avadh Ojha, who was fielded by the AAP after replacing Sisodia, who had represented the seat in the Assembly for three consecutive terms.

BJP's Rekha Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh seat, defeating her AAP rival by 29,595 votes, while the saffron party's Manjinder Singh Sirsa emerged victorious from Rajouri Garden by 18,190 votes.

Amid the BJP's sweeping victory, Chief Minister Atishi and three ministers in the outgoing AAP government- Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat and Imran Hussain- managed to secure wins. While the AAP dominated Delhi's political landscape for the last 10 years, the BJP was out of power in the city since 1998. The Congress, which ruled the capital from 1998 to 2013 and was hoping for a resurgence, finished third.

Vote share of parties

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vote share was 45.56 per cent, while the AAP secured 43.57 per cent votes and the Congress's poll percentage was 6.34.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got a 53.57-per cent vote share and bagged 62 seats. Despite a 38.51-per cent vote share, the BJP could win just eight of the 70 seats.

In the 1993 Assembly polls, the BJP won 49 seats in Delhi, while the Congress got 14 and the Janata Dal four. Three independent candidates had also secured victories in that election. The BJP will form its "double-engine" government in the capital as there is a party-led government at the Centre.

Check the complete list of BJP winners in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

S. Number Constituency Winners (Party) Margin of Victory 1. Narela Raj Karan Khatri (BJP) 8,596 2. Sangam Vihar Chandan Kumar Choudhary (BJP) 344 3. Timarpur Surya Prakash Khatri (BJP) 1,168 4. Adarsh Nagar Raj Kumar Bhatia (BJP) 11,482 5. Badli Aahir Deepak Chaudharry (BJP) 15,163 6. Rithala Kulwant Rana (BJP) 29,616 7. Bawana Ravinder Indraj Singh (BJP) 31,475 8. Mundka Gajender Drall (BJP) 10,550 9. Greater Kailash Shikha Roy (BJP) 3,188 10. Trilokpuri Ravi Kant Ujjain (BJP) - 392 margin 11. Nangloi Jat Manoj Kumar Shokeen (BJP) 26,251 12. Mangolpuri Raj Kumar Chauhan (BJP) 6,255 13. Rohini Vijender Gupta (BJP) 37,816 14. Shalimar Bagh Rekha Gupta (BJP) 29,595 15. Shakur Basti Karnail Singh (BJP) 20,998 16. Tri Nagar Tilak Ram Gupta (BJP) 15,896 17. Wazirpur Poonam Sharma (BJP) 11,425 18. Model Town Ashok Goel (BJP) 13,415 19. Gandhi Nagar Arvinder Singh Lovely (BJP) 12,748 20. Shahdara Sanjay Goyal (BJP) 5,178 21. Rohtas Nagar Jitender Mahajan (BJP) 27,902 22. Ghonda Ajay Mahawar (BJP) 26,058 23. Mustafabad Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP) 17,578 24. Karawal Nagar Kapil Mishra (BJP) 23,355 25. Moti Nagar Harish Khurana (BJP) 11,657 26. Madipur Kailash Gangwal (BJP) 10,899 27. Rajouri Garden Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP) 18,190 28. Hari Nagar Shyam Sharma (BJP) 6,632 29. Patparganj Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP) 28,072 30. Janakpuri Ashish Sood (BJP) 18,766 31. Vikaspuri Pankaj Kumar Singh (BJP) 12,876 32. Uttam Nagar Pawan Sharma (BJP) 29,740 33. Dwarka Praduymn Singh Rajput (BJP) 7,829 34. Matiala Sandeep Sehrawat (BJP) 28,723 35. Najafgarh Neelam Pahalwan (BJP) 29,009 36. Bijwasan Kailash Gahlot (BJP) 11,276 37. Palam Kuldeep Solanki (BJP) 8,952 38. Laxmi Nagar Abhay Verma (BJP) 11,542 39. Rajinder Nagar Umang Bajaj (BJP) 1,231 40. New Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (BJP) 4,089 41. Jangpura Tarvinder Singh Marwah (BJP) 675 42. Kasturba Nagar Neeraj Basoya (BJP) 11,048 43. Malviya Nagar Satish Upadhyay (BJP) 2,131 44. RK Puram Anil Kumar Sharma (BJP) 14,453 45. Mehrauli Gajender Singh Yadav (BJP) 1,782 46. Chhatarpur Kartar Singh Tanwar (BJP) 6,239 47. Vishwas Nagar Om Prakash Sharma (BJP) 25,042 48. Krishna Nagar Dr Anil Goyal (BJP) 19,498

PM Modi lauds BJP's victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded BJP's victory and said it was a triumph of good governance of the party at the Centre and in states it is in power. He said the party will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi and improving the overall quality of life for the people.

"Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to @BJP4India. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings. It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat," he said in a post on X.

"I am so proud of each and every @BJP4India Karyakarta, who has worked very hard, leading to this outstanding result. We will work even more vigorously and serve the wonderful people of Delhi," he added.

Previous polls

AAP swept the polls in the last two assembly polls. It won 62 out of the 70 seats in 2020 and got 67 seats in 2015.The counting votes was taken up on Saturday morning. Votes were polled on February 5.