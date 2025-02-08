Delhi Election Results: BJP secures majority after 27 years, wins 48 Assembly seats | Full list of winners

Delhi election results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a historic mandate in Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 on Saturday (February 8), returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with several leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal losing from their strongholds. The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.
The Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national capital, again failed to win a single seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in assembly polls. BJP has won 48 of 70 seats in Delhi. AAP has won 22 and Congress again scores zero.
Parvesh Verma defeated Arvind Kejriwal by over 4,000 votes
In the New Delhi seat, BJP's Parvesh Verma defeated Kejriwal by 4,089 votes. Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit got 4,568 votes.
Sisodia lost from Jangpura to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah by a narrow margin of 675 votes. Conceding defeat, he said he hopes the winning candidate (Tarvinder Singh Marwah) works for the constituency. Kailash Gahlot, who left AAP to join BJP months ahead of the polls, won from Bijwasan assembly constituency. He defeated AAP's Surender Bhardwaj with a comfortable margin.
Some other prominent winners of BJP included Vijender Gupta from Rohini, Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar and Ravinder Singh Negi from Patparganj. BJP's Chandan Kumar Choudhary won the Sangam Vihar seat by the lowest margin of 344 votes.
Key contests
Outgoing health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was defeated by BJP's Shikha Roy by a margin of 3,188 votes from Greater Kailash. BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht won the Mustafabad seat by 17,578 votes, while his colleague Kapil Mishra secured victory in Karawal Nagar with a margin of 23,355 votes.
BJP leader Raj Kumar Chauhan, who shifted to the saffron party from the Congress, bagged the Mangol Puri seat by a victory margin of 6,255 votes. BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi won the Patparganj seat by a margin of 28,072 votes, defeating poll debutant Avadh Ojha, who was fielded by the AAP after replacing Sisodia, who had represented the seat in the Assembly for three consecutive terms.
BJP's Rekha Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh seat, defeating her AAP rival by 29,595 votes, while the saffron party's Manjinder Singh Sirsa emerged victorious from Rajouri Garden by 18,190 votes.
Amid the BJP's sweeping victory, Chief Minister Atishi and three ministers in the outgoing AAP government- Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat and Imran Hussain- managed to secure wins. While the AAP dominated Delhi's political landscape for the last 10 years, the BJP was out of power in the city since 1998. The Congress, which ruled the capital from 1998 to 2013 and was hoping for a resurgence, finished third.
Vote share of parties
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vote share was 45.56 per cent, while the AAP secured 43.57 per cent votes and the Congress's poll percentage was 6.34.
In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got a 53.57-per cent vote share and bagged 62 seats. Despite a 38.51-per cent vote share, the BJP could win just eight of the 70 seats.
In the 1993 Assembly polls, the BJP won 49 seats in Delhi, while the Congress got 14 and the Janata Dal four. Three independent candidates had also secured victories in that election. The BJP will form its "double-engine" government in the capital as there is a party-led government at the Centre.
Check the complete list of BJP winners in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025
|
S. Number
|
Constituency
|
Winners (Party)
|
Margin of Victory
|
1.
|
Narela
|
Raj Karan Khatri (BJP)
|
8,596
|
2.
|
Sangam Vihar
|
Chandan Kumar Choudhary (BJP)
|
344
|
3.
|
Timarpur
|
Surya Prakash Khatri (BJP)
|
1,168
|
4.
|
Adarsh Nagar
|
Raj Kumar Bhatia (BJP)
|
11,482
|
5.
|
Badli
|
Aahir Deepak Chaudharry (BJP)
|
15,163
|
6.
|
Rithala
|
Kulwant Rana (BJP)
|
29,616
|
7.
|
Bawana
|
Ravinder Indraj Singh (BJP)
|
31,475
|
8.
|
Mundka
|
Gajender Drall (BJP)
|
10,550
|
9.
|
Greater Kailash
|
Shikha Roy (BJP)
|
3,188
|
10.
|
Trilokpuri
|
Ravi Kant Ujjain (BJP) - 392 margin
|
11.
|
Nangloi Jat
|
Manoj Kumar Shokeen (BJP)
|
26,251
|
12.
|
Mangolpuri
|
Raj Kumar Chauhan (BJP)
|
6,255
|
13.
|
Rohini
|
Vijender Gupta (BJP)
|
37,816
|
14.
|
Shalimar Bagh
|
Rekha Gupta (BJP)
|
29,595
|
15.
|
Shakur Basti
|
Karnail Singh (BJP)
|
20,998
|
16.
|
Tri Nagar
|
Tilak Ram Gupta (BJP)
|
15,896
|
17.
|
Wazirpur
|
Poonam Sharma (BJP)
|
11,425
|
18.
|
Model Town
|
Ashok Goel (BJP)
|
13,415
|
19.
|
Gandhi Nagar
|
Arvinder Singh Lovely (BJP)
|
12,748
|
20.
|
Shahdara
|
Sanjay Goyal (BJP)
|
5,178
|
21.
|
Rohtas Nagar
|
Jitender Mahajan (BJP)
|
27,902
|
22.
|
Ghonda
|
Ajay Mahawar (BJP)
|
26,058
|
23.
|
Mustafabad
|
Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP)
|
17,578
|
24.
|
Karawal Nagar
|
Kapil Mishra (BJP)
|
23,355
|
25.
|
Moti Nagar
|
Harish Khurana (BJP)
|
11,657
|
26.
|
Madipur
|
Kailash Gangwal (BJP)
|
10,899
|
27.
|
Rajouri Garden
|
Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP)
|18,190
|
28.
|
Hari Nagar
|
Shyam Sharma (BJP)
|
6,632
|
29.
|
Patparganj
|
Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP)
|
28,072
|
30.
|
Janakpuri
|
Ashish Sood (BJP)
|
18,766
|
31.
|
Vikaspuri
|
Pankaj Kumar Singh (BJP)
|
12,876
|
32.
|
Uttam Nagar
|
Pawan Sharma (BJP)
|
29,740
|
33.
|
Dwarka
|
Praduymn Singh Rajput (BJP)
|
7,829
|
34.
|
Matiala
|
Sandeep Sehrawat (BJP)
|
28,723
|
35.
|
Najafgarh
|
Neelam Pahalwan (BJP)
|
29,009
|
36.
|
Bijwasan
|
Kailash Gahlot (BJP)
|
11,276
|
37.
|
Palam
|
Kuldeep Solanki (BJP)
|
8,952
|
38.
|
Laxmi Nagar
|
Abhay Verma (BJP)
|
11,542
|
39.
|
Rajinder Nagar
|
Umang Bajaj (BJP)
|
1,231
|
40.
|
New Delhi
|
Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (BJP)
|
4,089
|
41.
|
Jangpura
|
Tarvinder Singh Marwah (BJP)
|
675
|
42.
|
Kasturba Nagar
|
Neeraj Basoya (BJP)
|
11,048
|
43.
|
Malviya Nagar
|
Satish Upadhyay (BJP)
|
2,131
|
44.
|
RK Puram
|
Anil Kumar Sharma (BJP)
|
14,453
|
45.
|
Mehrauli
|
Gajender Singh Yadav (BJP)
|
1,782
|
46.
|
Chhatarpur
|
Kartar Singh Tanwar (BJP)
|
6,239
|
47.
|
Vishwas Nagar
|
Om Prakash Sharma (BJP)
|
25,042
|
48.
|
Krishna Nagar
|
Dr Anil Goyal (BJP)
|
19,498
PM Modi lauds BJP's victory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded BJP's victory and said it was a triumph of good governance of the party at the Centre and in states it is in power. He said the party will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi and improving the overall quality of life for the people.
"Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to @BJP4India. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings. It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat," he said in a post on X.
"I am so proud of each and every @BJP4India Karyakarta, who has worked very hard, leading to this outstanding result. We will work even more vigorously and serve the wonderful people of Delhi," he added.
Previous polls
AAP swept the polls in the last two assembly polls. It won 62 out of the 70 seats in 2020 and got 67 seats in 2015.The counting votes was taken up on Saturday morning. Votes were polled on February 5.