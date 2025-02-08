Saturday, February 08, 2025
     
  Delhi Election Results: BJP secures majority after 27 years, wins 48 Assembly seats | Full list of winners

Delhi Election Results: The AAP has registered a steep fall from their 2020 assembly election performance, when they won 62 out of 70 seats.

Written By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Feb 08, 2025 21:48 IST, Updated : Feb 08, 2025 22:06 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV BJP comes to power in Delhi after 27 years by ousting AAP.

Delhi election results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a historic mandate in Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 on Saturday (February 8), returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with several leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal losing from their strongholds. The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

The Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national capital, again failed to win a single seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in assembly polls. BJP has won 48 of 70 seats in Delhi. AAP has won 22 and Congress again scores zero.

Parvesh Verma defeated Arvind Kejriwal by over 4,000 votes

In the New Delhi seat, BJP's Parvesh Verma defeated Kejriwal by 4,089 votes. Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit got 4,568 votes. 

Sisodia lost from Jangpura to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah by a narrow margin of 675 votes. Conceding defeat, he said he hopes the winning candidate (Tarvinder Singh Marwah) works for the constituency. Kailash Gahlot, who left AAP to join BJP months ahead of the polls, won from Bijwasan assembly constituency. He defeated AAP's Surender Bhardwaj with a comfortable margin.

Some other prominent winners of BJP included Vijender Gupta from Rohini, Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar and Ravinder Singh Negi from Patparganj. BJP's Chandan Kumar Choudhary won the Sangam Vihar seat by the lowest margin of 344 votes.

Key contests 

BJP's Parvesh Verma and Tarvinder Singh Marwah emerged as the biggest giant-slayers, defeating AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia from the New Delhi and Jangpura constituencies respectively.

In another major upset, Marwah defeated Sisodia from Jangpura by a narrow margin of 675 votes. Marwah polled 38,859 votes, while Sisodia secured 38,184 votes. Congress candidate Farhad Suri garnered 7,350 votes.

Outgoing health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was defeated by BJP's Shikha Roy by a margin of 3,188 votes from Greater Kailash. BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht won the Mustafabad seat by 17,578 votes, while his colleague Kapil Mishra secured victory in Karawal Nagar with a margin of 23,355 votes. 

BJP leader Raj Kumar Chauhan, who shifted to the saffron party from the Congress, bagged the Mangol Puri seat by a victory margin of 6,255 votes. BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi won the Patparganj seat by a margin of 28,072 votes, defeating poll debutant Avadh Ojha, who was fielded by the AAP after replacing Sisodia, who had represented the seat in the Assembly for three consecutive terms.

BJP's Rekha Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh seat, defeating her AAP rival by 29,595 votes, while the saffron party's Manjinder Singh Sirsa emerged victorious from Rajouri Garden by 18,190 votes.

Amid the BJP's sweeping victory, Chief Minister Atishi and three ministers in the outgoing AAP government- Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat and Imran Hussain- managed to secure wins. While the AAP dominated Delhi's political landscape for the last 10 years, the BJP was out of power in the city since 1998. The Congress, which ruled the capital from 1998 to 2013 and was hoping for a resurgence, finished third.

Vote share of parties 

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vote share was 45.56 per cent, while the AAP secured 43.57 per cent votes and the Congress's poll percentage was 6.34.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got a 53.57-per cent vote share and bagged 62 seats. Despite a 38.51-per cent vote share, the BJP could win just eight of the 70 seats.

In the 1993 Assembly polls, the BJP won 49 seats in Delhi, while the Congress got 14 and the Janata Dal four. Three independent candidates had also secured victories in that election. The BJP will form its "double-engine" government in the capital as there is a party-led government at the Centre.

Check the complete list of BJP winners in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

S. Number

Constituency

Winners (Party) 

Margin of Victory

1.

Narela

Raj Karan Khatri (BJP)

8,596

2.

Sangam Vihar

Chandan Kumar Choudhary (BJP)

344

3.

Timarpur 

Surya Prakash Khatri (BJP)

1,168

4.

Adarsh Nagar

Raj Kumar Bhatia (BJP)

11,482

5.

Badli

Aahir Deepak Chaudharry (BJP)

15,163

6.

Rithala

Kulwant Rana (BJP)

29,616

7.

Bawana

Ravinder Indraj Singh (BJP)

31,475

8.

Mundka

Gajender Drall (BJP)

10,550

9.

Greater Kailash

Shikha Roy (BJP)

3,188

10.

Trilokpuri

Ravi Kant Ujjain (BJP) - 392 margin

11.

Nangloi Jat

Manoj Kumar Shokeen (BJP)

26,251

12.

Mangolpuri

Raj Kumar Chauhan (BJP)

6,255

13.

Rohini

Vijender Gupta (BJP)

37,816

14.

Shalimar Bagh

Rekha Gupta (BJP)

29,595

15.

Shakur Basti

Karnail Singh (BJP)

20,998

16.

Tri Nagar

Tilak Ram Gupta (BJP)

15,896

17.

Wazirpur 

Poonam Sharma (BJP)

11,425

18.

Model Town

Ashok Goel (BJP)

13,415

19.

Gandhi Nagar

Arvinder Singh Lovely (BJP)

12,748

20.

Shahdara

Sanjay Goyal (BJP)

5,178

21.

Rohtas Nagar

Jitender Mahajan (BJP)

27,902

22.

Ghonda

Ajay Mahawar (BJP)

26,058

23.

Mustafabad

Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP)

17,578

24.

Karawal Nagar

Kapil Mishra (BJP)

23,355

25.

Moti Nagar

Harish Khurana (BJP)

11,657

26.

Madipur

Kailash Gangwal (BJP)

10,899

27.

Rajouri Garden

Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP)

 18,190

28.

Hari Nagar

Shyam Sharma (BJP)

6,632

29.

Patparganj

Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP)

28,072

30.

Janakpuri

Ashish Sood (BJP)

18,766

31.

Vikaspuri

Pankaj Kumar Singh (BJP)

12,876

32.

Uttam Nagar

Pawan Sharma (BJP)

29,740

33.

Dwarka

Praduymn Singh Rajput (BJP)

7,829

34.

Matiala

Sandeep Sehrawat (BJP)

28,723

35.

Najafgarh

Neelam Pahalwan (BJP)

29,009

36.

Bijwasan

Kailash Gahlot (BJP)

11,276

37.

Palam

Kuldeep Solanki (BJP)

8,952

38.

Laxmi Nagar

Abhay Verma (BJP)

11,542

39.

Rajinder Nagar

Umang Bajaj (BJP)

1,231

40.

New Delhi

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (BJP)

4,089

41.

Jangpura

Tarvinder Singh Marwah (BJP)

675

42.

Kasturba Nagar

Neeraj Basoya (BJP)

11,048

43.

Malviya Nagar

Satish Upadhyay (BJP)

2,131

44.

RK Puram

Anil Kumar Sharma (BJP)

14,453

45.

Mehrauli

Gajender Singh Yadav (BJP)

1,782

46.

Chhatarpur

Kartar Singh Tanwar (BJP)

6,239

47.

Vishwas Nagar

Om Prakash Sharma (BJP)

25,042

48.

Krishna Nagar

Dr Anil Goyal (BJP)

19,498

PM Modi lauds BJP's victory 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded BJP's victory and said it was a triumph of good governance of the party at the Centre and in states it is in power. He said the party will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi and improving the overall quality of life for the people.

"Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to @BJP4India. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings. It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat," he said in a post on X.

"I am so proud of each and every @BJP4India Karyakarta, who has worked very hard, leading to this outstanding result. We will work even more vigorously and serve the wonderful people of Delhi," he added.

Previous polls 

AAP swept the polls in the last two assembly polls. It won 62 out of the 70 seats in 2020 and got 67 seats in 2015.The counting votes was taken up on Saturday morning. Votes were polled on February 5.

