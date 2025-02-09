Which important decision to be made in first cabinet of BJP govt in Delhi? | Here's what Vijender Gupta said

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

Delhi election results: After the landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, discussions are ongoing about who will be the next Chief Minister. Meanwhile, the party's senior leader, Vijender Gupta, revealed what important decisions will be made in the first cabinet of the Delhi government. Vijender Gupta said that the credit for this victory goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Delhi.

Vijender Gupta said that a key decision will be made in the first cabinet regarding the honorarium that women will receive. He mentioned that PM Modi openly expressed his views this time, and the public placed their trust in him. Modi's guarantee led the party to a big victory.

Direct connection with the public

Vijender Gupta said that the letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi allowed the public to connect directly. He added that he campaigned in Rohini constituency, visiting every house, sharing his message, and meeting the people. That is why his vote percentage increased this time. He claimed that now, in Delhi, work on roads, water, sewage, and cleaning the Yamuna River will be done properly.

Corruption defeated Aam Aadmi Party

Regarding the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) loss, he said that Arvind Kejriwal lied and ruined Delhi. He also stated that corruption defeated the Aam Aadmi Party. These people pretended to be common people, but the public understood that they wanted to become special and have bungalows, not common.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)