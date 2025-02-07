Delhi Election Results 2025: Check ECI vote counting date, time, when and where to watch Live Streaming

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check Delhi Election Results 2025.

Delhi Election Results 2025: Amid tight security, the counting of votes for the Delhi Elections 2025 will start at 8 AM. The election commission will first count the postal ballots and then the votes gathered by Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). This time, more than 1.5 crore eligible voters exercised their franchise and sealed the fate of contestants from various parties. In Delhi assembly elections this time, a total of 699 candidates - 603 men and 96 women - contested the polls on 70 Assembly constituencies.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Check result date

The counting of votes for 2025 Delhi Assembly election will be announced on February 8. In the 2020 elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a massive majority, winning 62 out of 70 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received the remaining eight seats.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Check result time

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on February 8 and is expected to conclude by 6 pm. However, trends will start coming after the counting begins and continue throughout the day. The union territory of Delhi has a total of 1.55 crore registered voters, including 2.08 lakh first-time voters aged 18-19 years.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: When and Where to watch live streaming

After the election commission begins counting the votes at 8:00 am on Saturday, they will start releasing the electoral trends.