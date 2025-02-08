Delhi Election Results 2025: Anna Hazare slams AAP, says 'liquor scam tarnished Kejriwal's image' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Election Results 2025

Reacting to the Delhi Assembly Election results, social activist Anna Hazare blamed AAP’s poor performance on its leadership and alleged involvement in corruption scandals.

"I have been saying for a long time that election candidates must have strong character, good ideas, and a clean image. But AAP lacked that. They got entangled in liquor and money scandals, which tarnished Arvind Kejriwal’s image. That is why they are getting fewer votes in the election," Hazare stated.

'Kejriwal spoke of character but got involved in liquor scandal'

Highlighting Kejriwal's fall from grace, Hazare said, "People saw that he talked about character but got involved in the liquor scam. In politics, allegations are common, but one must prove their innocence. The truth will remain the truth."

'I chose to stay away from AAP'

Hazare also revealed that he had decided to distance himself from AAP from the beginning. "When a meeting was held, I chose not to be part of the party, and I have stayed away since that day," he said, emphasising his disassociation from Kejriwal's political journey.