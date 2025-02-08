Delhi Election Results 2025: Amid BJP wave, this AAP candidate registers victory by the biggest margin

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Aaley Mohammad Iqbal wins big

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form the next government in the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT-Delhi) after 27 years. As per the final election data, BJP has emerged victorious in 48 seats, out of the total 70. While the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 22 seats. Amid the BJP wave registered today, one of the AAP candidates has won by the biggest margin.

AAP's candidate, Mohammed Aaley Iqbal, secured big victory from the Matia Mahal seat, one of Delhi’s Muslim-majority constituencies. He has defeated BJP's Deepti Indora with a margin of 42,724 votes.

Who is Aaley Mohammad Iqbal?

Aaley Mohammed Iqbal is continuing family's political legacy as his father Shoaib Iqbal is dominating the Matia Mahal seat since its creation in 1993. He fought election under the banner of Congress earlier but in 2020 in switched to AAP. He was defeated in 2015 by AAP's Asim Ahmed Khan. However, in 2020 elections, Shoaib took revenge had swept the Matia Mahal seat with 67,282 votes, leaving the BJP’s Ravinder Gupta trailing far behind at 17,041 votes.

This year, Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, who serves as a councillor for Chandni Mahal, has won the seat.

Upon winning the elections, Aaley thanked the people of his constituency. "I am thankful to the people of Delhi, especially the people of Matia Mahal constituency... Receiving 70 per cent of the votes here is a huge thing," said. Iqbal.

Contesting Candidates from Matia Mahal Constituency

A total of 11 candidates were in the fray for the Matia Mahal Assembly seat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly election: Aaley Mohammed Iqbal (AAP), Tej Ram (BSP), Deepti Indora (BJP), Amar Nath (IND), Zainuddin (IND), Firdous Ahmad (IND), Bhagwan Dass (IND), Mohammad Ahmed Saifi (IND), Moazam Khan (IND), Asim Ahmed Khan (INC), Mohd Javed (NCP).