Delhi Election Results: BJP crosses majority mark in early trends in big capital comeback

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Delhi Election Results: In a significant turnaround, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has surged past the majority mark in early trends, marking a potential comeback in the national capital. If the trend holds, it would signal a shift in Delhi’s political landscape, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dominated for nearly a decade. Counting is underway, and the final results will determine whether the BJP can consolidate its lead and form the government in Delhi after a long gap.

At the time of writing this report, a tight contest between the BJP and AAP. BJP was leading on 41 seats, while AAP also in 28 and Congress on 1 seat as the Election Commission started showing early trends.

AAP is seeking a third consecutive term, relying on its governance record and welfare schemes. On the other hand, the BJP is making a determined push to reclaim the capital after more than 25 years. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is striving to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the last two elections.

Key candidates leading and trailing

BJP candidate from New Delhi assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma took a lead over his rival AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on the New Delhi seat.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi was leading from the Kalkaji seat in the early trends of vote counting.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia was trailing from the Jangpura seat in the early trends of votes counting.

The BJP candidate Anil Kumar Sharma took a lead in the RK Puram constituency.

BJP leader Om Prakash Sharma takes lead in Vishwas Nagar in early trends.

BJP's Sanjay Goyal takes lead in Shahdara in early trends.

BJP's Ravindar Gupta has taken a lead in Rohini.

AAP's Avadh Ojha is trailing behind BJP's Ravinder Negi.

The BJP's Karawal Nagar candidate Kapil Mishra was leading while AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj was ahead in the Greater Kailash seat.

Notably, the results will reveal if AAP's political dominance in Delhi remains intact or is dented enough by the BJP for the saffron party to return to power for the first time since 1998. The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013, is looking to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections. Delhi, with 1.55 crore eligible voters, recorded a turnout of 60.54 per cent in the February 5 election.