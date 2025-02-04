Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Key constituencies and big contests to watch out for

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

The fight for Delhi heats up as the national capital gets ready to cast its votes on Wednesday for the 2025 Assembly Elections. With 699 candidates in fray across 70 assembly constituencies, the elections will be a crucial test for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

This election marks a turning point since it is the first one after Arvind Kejriwal's resignation as Chief Minister, who stepped down over allegations of corruption. AAP seeks its third successive term, BJP is looking to break its 26-year electoral drought, and Congress is looking to make a comeback in a city it once dominated under Sheila Dikshit.

Here are key electoral battles to watch in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025:

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal vs Parvesh Verma vs Sandeep Dikshit

Regarded as a prestige battle, Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from New Delhi, a seat he has won since 2013. He faces a strong challenge from BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit—both sons of former chief ministers. In 2020, Kejriwal won the seat by a 21,687-vote margin.

Kalkaji: Atishi vs Alka Lamba vs Ramesh Bidhuri

The Kalkaji constituency of Delhi will be a high-profile contest between AAP CM Atishi, Congress leader Alka Lamba, and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. Atishi had won the seat in 2020 by 11,393 votes.

Jangpura: Manish Sisodia vs Sardar Tarvinder Singh Marwah vs Farhad Suri

Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is contesting from Jangpura, a seat held by AAP since 2015. He faces BJP's Sardar Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri.

Malviya Nagar: Somnath Bharti vs Satish Upadhyay vs Jitendra Kumar Kochar

Here is three-time winner Somnath Bharti AAP from Malviya Nagar, opposed by BJP's Satish Upadhyay and Congress's Jitendra Kumar Kochar.

Chhatarpur: Brahm Singh Tanwar vs Kartar Singh Tanwar vs Rajender Singh Tanwar

A "Battle of Tanwars" in Chhatarpur with AAP's Brahm Singh Tanwar, BJP's Kartar Singh Tanwar, and Congress' Rajender Singh Tanwar. The latter, who had won in 2020 on an AAP ticket, had hopped over to BJP and was fighting to retain the seat.

Patparganj: Avadh Ojha vs Ravinder Singh Negi vs Anil Chaudhary

This seat, held by Manish Sisodia since 2013, is now contested by AAP's Avadh Ojha, a well-known UPSC tutor. He faces BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress' Anil Chaudhary.

Ballimaran: Imran Hussain vs Haroon Yusuf vs Kamal Bagri

A significant seat in Chandni Chowk, where Muslim votes play a decisive role. AAP's Imran Hussain is up against Congress veteran Haroon Yusuf and BJP's Kamal Bagri.

Okhla: Amanatullah Khan vs Braham Singh vs Ariba Khan

Aam Aadmi Party's Okhla MLA, who secured it for consecutive terms, Amanatullah Khan, will face the contest against BJP's Braham Singh and Congress' Ariba Khan.

Shakurbasti: Satyendar Jain vs Karnail Singh vs Satish Luthra

The AAP candidate, in Shakurbasti, is Satyendar Jain, who will be challenged by MCD mandir prakoshth head and the BJP candidate, Karnail Singh, and also with Satish Luthra from Congress.

Rohini: Vijender Gupta vs Pradeep Mittal vs Sumesh Gupta

The BJP's Vijender Gupta hopes to pull off a hat-trick of wins from Rohini. He has a tough contest in store in the form of AAP's Pradeep Mittal and Congress' Sumesh Gupta.

Delhi Elections 2025: What's at stake?

AAP wants another term in office despite Kejriwal's legal issues.

BJP aims to end a 26-year electoral drought in Delhi.

Congress tries to regain lost ground in the capital.

The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 will be keenly watched, with the counting of votes on February 8 determining the capital's next political landscape.

