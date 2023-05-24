Delhi liquor scam: AAP MP Sanjay Singh's aides premises raided by ED

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ED raids premises of AAP MP Sanjay Singh aides in connection with liquor scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), according to sources, was searching a number of locations, including the homes and offices of Singh's close associate Ajit Tyagi and other contractors and businessmen who allegedly benefited from the policy.

The case connects with claims that Singh and his partners assumed a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, making losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, denied any bad behavior and blamed the central government for political feud. In the case, several people have been arrested, including Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which administers Delhi, has been secured in an unpleasant quarrel with the BJP, which rules at the national level, over different issues and said it is scam to dole out political retributions.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court extended Manish Sisodia's judicial custody until June 1 in the Delhi excise policy case. Additionally, the court instructed the jail staff to consider his request for a study chair and table.

In July 2022, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena suggested that the CBI investigate the alleged disregard for the rules and procedural flaws in the policy's implementation. Following this, the ED and CBI filed complaints claiming that the Excise Policy had been altered in an irregular manner.

In the wake of the case, police raided 21 locations in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Manish Sisodia's home and the offices of four public servants. Following the recommendation of a CBI investigation in a report that was sent to the L-G by the Chief Secretary, the investigation into Delhi's Deputy CM began.

The CBI request was suggested on the discoveries of the Delhi Chief secretary's report documented in July showing at first sight infringement of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)- 1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010.

