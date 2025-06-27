Delhi: E-rickshaw driver shot dead by man after minor collision in Nand Nagri area Delhi crime: The incident occurred in the early hours of June 23, as 30-year-old Vinay was heading home to Saboli from Amit Vihar in his e-rickshaw. While making a turn near Gagan Cinema, his vehicle reportedly made slight contact with a black SUV.

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident in Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, an e-rickshaw driver was allegedly shot by a man following a minor vehicle brushing incident. The accused, identified as Sameer Sharma (46), has been arrested, police confirmed on Friday (June 27).

E-rickshaw driver shot near Gagan Cinema

The incident took place in the early hours of June 23, when the victim, Vinay (30), was returning home to Saboli from Amit Vihar. While taking a turn near Gagan Cinema, his e-rickshaw reportedly brushed against a black SUV.

Enraged by the contact, the SUV driver allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot at Vinay before fleeing the scene.

Victim admitted to hospital, police launch investigation

Vinay was rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment, and a PCR call was received regarding the gunshot injury. Based on the victim’s statement, a case was filed under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 27 of the Arms Act, at the Nand Nagri Police Station.

Accused and female accomplice arrested

Police later apprehended Sameer Sharma, who, during interrogation, revealed the involvement of a female accomplice. She was also arrested. The black SUV and the weapon used in the crime have been recovered.

Further probe underway

Authorities are now investigating the motive behind the firing and whether the accused has any prior criminal record. A senior police officer stated that all aspects, including potential personal enmity or prior altercations, are being examined.

A violent attack in Delhi’s Aman Vihar area on Thursday night left one man dead and his brother critically injured after they were allegedly assaulted by a group of unidentified assailants wielding sharp-edged weapons, police confirmed on Friday.

The assault took place around 8:30 PM. Following a distress call to the police control room (PCR), a police team arrived at the scene to find the two brothers severely injured. One of them had succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

A crime investigation team and forensic experts were dispatched to the site. They collected physical evidence and conducted a preliminary analysis of the scene as part of the investigation.

Attackers yet to be identified

As of now, the identities of the attackers remain unknown. Police have launched a manhunt and are examining possible motives behind the assault. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.