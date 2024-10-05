Delhi: Drama unfolds as AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj grabs BJP MLA's foot over bus marshals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj with other MLAs holds the foot of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, asking for his support for the reinstatement of bus marshals, in New Delhi.

In a surprising incident in Delhi, a photograph surfaced showing AAP minister Saurabh Bhardwaj holding onto the foot of BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta. The image, posted on the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) official social media account, has drawn significant attention amid ongoing tensions between the ruling party and the opposition.

AAP's claims of historic actions

AAP claimed the incident was a demonstration of their commitment to reinstating bus marshals, stating, "After passing a cabinet note for the reinstatement of bus marshals, AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi, approached the LG’s office. BJP MLAs attempted to flee, but Saurabh Bhardwaj and other AAP leaders prevented them from leaving."

The party highlighted that CM Atishi even entered the BJP MLA's vehicle to ensure they could not escape the situation, emphasizing their determination to push forward with the reinstatement agenda.

Saurabh Bhardwaj's statement

Bhardwaj elaborated on the incident, asserting that the Delhi LG is responsible for recruitment matters and expressing frustration over the BJP MLAs' unwillingness to cooperate. "Despite our efforts to pass the cabinet note for the reinstatement of bus marshals, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta repeatedly attempted to leave," he stated. "We had no choice but to physically intervene to ensure they did not escape."

He further expressed concern for CM Atishi’s safety, as only she and the BJP MLAs were permitted entry into the LG House.

Tensions between AAP and BJP

This controversy follows a tumultuous meeting between the AAP government and the BJP opposition regarding bus marshals' reinstatement. During the session, BJP MLAs requested to meet CM Atishi, leading to disputes as both bus marshals and MLAs attended the gathering.

In her statements, CM Atishi criticised the BJP for its lack of cooperation regarding the bus marshals issue. She noted, "BJP MLAs requested a meeting with me yesterday, and we took the opportunity to discuss the issue of bus marshals, clarifying that it falls under service matters managed by the LG. Today, the BJP has been exposed because our entire cabinet was present, and we made it clear that such decisions are ours to make. The BJP should direct the LG to handle the matters that pertain to him, but they seem unwilling to do so and are engaging in political manoeuvring instead."

Atishi further elaborated on the government's proactive measures, stating, "We convened an emergency cabinet meeting, and the resolution to regularize bus marshals passed by the Delhi Assembly has been signed. Despite this, the BJP MLAs were not willing to ask the LG to approve that cabinet note. This represents a betrayal of the bus marshals."

She concluded by emphasising the progress made, saying, "The necessary actions to regularize bus marshals and civil defence volunteers have already been completed. It is now the responsibility of the BJP to regularize them and issue their joining letters."

Kejriwal's Support for His Ministers

In response to the incident involving Saurabh Bhardwaj, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed pride in his ministers, stating, "I am proud of my ministers who are willing to go to any lengths to get work done for the people. I urge my LG and the BJP to refrain from politicizing this issue and to immediately reinstate the bus marshals."

As the AAP continues to push for the regularization of bus marshals and civil defense volunteers, the ongoing tensions with the BJP illustrate the charged political atmosphere in Delhi. The incident involving Bhardwaj has intensified scrutiny of both parties as they navigate their respective agendas.