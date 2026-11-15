Delhi double murder: Man shoots 27-year-old dead after quarrel, victim's brother then kills attacker

New Delhi:

A double murder was reported in Delhi's Bawana area after a man allegedly shot dead a 27-year-old man following a quarrel and was then killed by the victim's brother in a retaliatory attack, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Naresh, the deceased Sachin's brother, has been apprehended.

Police found three empty cartridges

According to police, Bawana police station received information about a man suffering a gunshot injury around midnight on November 15.

A police team rushed to the hospital, where Sachin, a 27-year-old resident of Pooth Khurd village, was declared dead. He had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest.

During the investigation, police found bloodstains and three empty cartridges inside a cowshed belonging to Sachin's family.

A search of the surrounding area led investigators to another body in a lane about 100 metres from the first crime scene. The deceased was identified as Sonu alias Pradeep, who was also from Pooth Khurd.

What did initial findings reveal?

Preliminary findings from CCTV footage and local enquiries suggest that Sonu shot Sachin following an argument. Naresh allegedly caught hold of Sonu and killed him in retaliation.

A police official confirmed that Naresh had been apprehended in connection with the second murder. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the initial quarrel.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a Delhi court on November 4 convicted a man of murder and sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 20,000.

The Shahdara District Police said the Seemapuri police station team secured the conviction of Ranjeet in a murder case registered under FIR No. 249/2025 on March 14, 2025. The case was registered under Sections 109(1) and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police, the incident occurred on March 13, 2025, when the complainant, Poonam, was with her husband, Thakur Das, near Jain Mandir on Kabristan Road in Delhi. Ranjeet allegedly attacked Thakur Das with a knife, causing a serious injury to his neck.

Thakur Das was immediately taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for treatment. However, he later died of his injuries while undergoing treatment, officials said.

(With IANS inputs)

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