Friday, December 27, 2024
     
Bizarre! Doctors remove shaving razor from man's stomach at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi

Delhi: A 20-year-old man's actions stemmed from anger and emotional distress, underscoring the need for mental health awareness and support. After the surgery, the young man recovered well physically.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Dec 27, 2024 15:59 IST, Updated : Dec 27, 2024 16:02 IST
Delhi Doctors remove shaving razor from man stomach, Doctors remove shaving razor from 20 year old m
Image Source : ANI Doctors remove shaving razor from man's stomach at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

Delhi: In a case highlighting the interplay of mental health and surgical emergencies, doctors at a private hospital in Delhi successfully treated a 20-year-old man who swallowed a shaving razor in a fit of anger following a quarrel with his father. The young man, suffering from depression and suicidal tendencies, ingested the razor in two parts- the blade holder and the handle- posing a threat to his life. His father also suffers from a mental illness, adding to the family's challenges.

Scans showed that the blade holder had lodged in his stomach, while the handle had moved to the large intestine. A team of surgeons, led by Dr Tarun Mittal and including Dr Anmol Ahuja, Dr Shresth Manglik, Dr Rakesh S, Dr Karthik Krishna and Dr Tanushree Nahata, performed a two-step procedure.

First, a laparotomy was done and the stomach was opened to remove the blade. Then, very meticulously handle which was found in the colon was milked and pushed distally. Using sigmoidoscopy, the handle was removed. It was a cumulative effort of meticulous planning and teamwork.

"This was a peculiar case, not only because of the nature of the foreign body but also the psychological factors at play. Addressing such cases requires both good medical care and sensitivity to the patient's mental health," said Dr Mittal. 

He also highlighted the importance of seeking early help for mental health problems and removing the stigma around mental illness. "Many people hesitate to seek care due to fear or shame, which can lead to dangerous situations" added Dr Mittal.

He is now being referred for counselling to address his depression and suicidal thoughts. His family also plans to seek support for his father's mental health condition. The patient's family expressed their gratitude to the medical team for saving his life. 

"We are deeply relieved and thankful to the doctors for their prompt action and care," his mother said.

Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Gangaram Hospital said, "I compliment the surgical team for this delicate surgery. At Sir Gangaram Hospital we are committed to a holistic approach and Mental health issues are a concern to us also special effects are taken to look after such individuals." 

