Delhi: Dengue cases rise to 1,136 in 2025 amid post-monsoon surge and health worker strike While lower than last year’s 3,581 cases, the post-monsoon months of September and October saw a sharp rise in infections.

New Delhi:

Delhi is witnessing a surge in mosquito-borne diseases, with dengue cases rising sharply this year. According to the latest weekly reports from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the city has recorded 1,136 dengue cases in 2025, along with two confirmed deaths. This marks a significant public health concern, though the number is lower than last year, when 3,581 cases were reported during the same period.

Surge in Dengue cases post-monsoon

The MCD's data indicates that dengue cases have escalated rapidly in September and October, following the monsoon. September saw 208 new cases, while October (up to October 25) recorded 307 cases. Over the past week alone, 72 new cases have been reported. Experts attribute this surge to stagnant water accumulation, inadequate sanitation, and interruptions in preventive measures, creating ideal conditions for mosquito breeding and disease transmission.

Impact of field workers' strike

Prevention efforts have been severely affected by a month-long strike by field workers, who are demanding better work conditions and benefits. Their absence has disrupted house-to-house inspections, larval testing, and anti-larval spraying campaigns—all critical for controlling mosquito populations. Health officials note that October is a pivotal month for dengue control, and the lack of workforce has led to a significant drop in inspections and enforcement compared to last year.

Rise in other mosquito-borne diseases

Dengue is not the only concern; malaria and chikungunya cases have also increased. So far this year, malaria cases total 590, with October seeing the highest spike at 219 cases, while chikungunya cases reach 120. MCD inspections of over 3.21 crore homes have identified 2.18 lakh mosquito breeding sites. Legal action has been taken in several cases, including 1.43 lakh notices issued, 27,959 prosecutions initiated, and fines totalling nearly Rs 19.6 lakh.

Urgent need for public awareness and action

With the ongoing rise in mosquito-borne diseases, authorities urge residents to eliminate stagnant water, maintain hygiene, and cooperate with health officials to curb the outbreak. Immediate government intervention and public participation are deemed essential to prevent a larger health crisis.