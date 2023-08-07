Delhi: Dengue cases on rise to 105 last week, total 348 cases reported so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SDMC workers fumigate in a locality during the launch of a campaign against Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya, in New Delhi

Dengue cases keep on rising in the national capital, with Delhi witnessing 105 new cases throughout the last week, as the mosquito-borne disease report given by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday stated. The weekly count has kept on multiplying throughout recent weeks, with Delhi reporting 56 cases and 24 cases separately in the first two weekly cycles.

With the addition of 105 new cases, the total count of dengue cases revealed up until this point this year remains at 348. The ongoing dengue cases are the most noteworthy announced over the most recent six years.

In contrast with the 348 dengue cases witnessed between January 1 and August 5, 2023, the city reported 174 cases in the corresponding period in 2022, 55 cases in 2021, 35 in 2020, 47 cases in 2019, and 64 cases in 2018.

The zonal distribution of these 348 cases shows that 191 of these cases have arisen in MCD regions, 32 in NDMC regions, and 19 cases in Delhi cantonment regions, six under Rail lines, while 110 remained untraced after examination.

Inside the MCD ward regions, the west zone, south zone, and Najafgarh zones have detailed the most extreme cases. In 2021, Delhi recorded 9,613 dengue cases and 23 fatalities because of dengue, which was the second largest number of cases and deaths because of the sickness. The city saw its most obviously terrible dengue outbreak in 2015 when 15,867 cases and 60 deaths were accounted for.

Dengue's serotypes

The health department of the Delhi government directed genome sequencing of the dengue infection and found that 19 out of 20 examples were of type 2 dengue, which is viewed as more hazardous. There are four dengue infection serotypes (DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4).

