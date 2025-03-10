Delhi-Dehradun Expressway update: Akshardham to Bhagpat in just 25 minutes as key stretch nears opening The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will ensure good connectivity and seamless traffic flow. However, as of now, only a small 3.4 km section has been opened, with the remaining stretches still under construction.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway which will cut travel time between the two cities massively from six hours to just two hours is all set to open for the public. The 32 kilometre stretch from Akshardham Temple to Baghpat has been completed, as per media report and will be opening soon for travellers. The 212 kilometre long expressway is expected to aid commuters and travellers and make the road journey smooth between the two places.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will ensure good connectivity and seamless traffic flow. Foot-over bridges will be constructed at all prime locations along the Delhi-Dehradun route, ensuring safe crossings without interrupting traffic.

However, as of now, only a small 3.4 km section has been opened, with the remaining stretches still under construction.

Which are the places that Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will pass through?

Beginning in Delhi, the route passes through Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, and Mandola in Khekra, before entering Uttar Pradesh, covering Baghpat, Shamli, and Saharanpur, and finally reaching Dehradun in Uttarakhand. It also links with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, further enhancing interstate connectivity.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, in January this year had said that the Expressway will be operational soon. The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will also feature a 76 km service road, and 16 exit and entry points.

Built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore, it aims to boost economic development with its construction making the route more accessible to travellers.