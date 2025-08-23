Delhi: Cyber police nab two fraudsters for duping people by promising roles in serials The scam came to light after a complaint was filed by a victim whose minor daughter was deceived into transferring approximately Rs 24 lakh. The victim was promised a role in a famous serial and was repeatedly asked for money under different pretexts before being blocked.

New Delhi:

In a major crackdown, the Cyber Police in South-West Delhi arrested two fraudsters, who were involved in duping people with false promises of breaks in popular serials on TV channels and OTT platforms.

The accused, identified as Tarun Shekhar Sharma (32) from Lucknow and Asha Singh (29) from Delhi, were allegedly inspired by the movie Bunty Aur Babli. They used fake identities and WhatsApp communication to lure aspiring actors. The duo was operating from locations across the country, including Lucknow, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka. They would frequently change their phone numbers and location to evade the police. They used to stay in premium hotels such as The Lalit, Crowne Plaza, Welcome Hotel etc across the country.

Minor girl duped of 24 lakh for role in serial

The scam came to light after a complaint was filed by a victim whose minor daughter, enrolled in Ekta Kapoor’s acting academy, was deceived into transferring approximately Rs 24 lakh. The victim was promised a role in a famous serial and was repeatedly asked for money under different pretexts before being blocked.

Following detailed technical surveillance and money trail analysis, the police traced the suspects to a service apartment in Bengaluru, where they were arrested.

Upon interrogation, the accused said they got themselves trained through YouTube videos.

Duo involved in over 20 fraud cases

Further investigation revealed the duo was involved in over 20 similar cases nationwide, including two in Uttar Pradesh, one in Delhi and one pending case in Jammu & Kashmir. They were quite active on social media and online portals to trap victims by impersonating industry professionals.

The items recovered from them include seven mobile phones, ten SIM cards, fifteen bank accounts, eight ATM cards and one set of gold tops and earrings.

The police continue to investigate the case further.