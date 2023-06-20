Delhi customs officials destroy 1,200 liquor bottles, over 51 Kg drugs | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi customs officials destroy 1,200 liquor bottles, over 51 Kg drugs

Delhi: The Customs Department of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Monday destroyed over 1,200 units of liquor bottles and a huge cache of drugs. According to the Customs official, the 1,289 units of liquor bottles of different brands pertain to lost property or detained goods. With this, it destroyed a total of 51.68 Kgs Drugs (41.97 Kgs of Heroin and 9.71 Kgs of Cocaine).

"The Customs Officers of IGI Airport, Delhi destroyed a total of 51.68 Kgs Drugs (41.97 Kgs of Heroin and 9.71 Kgs of Cocaine)," said customs officials.

"Delhi Airport Customs disposed of 1289 units of liquor bottles of different brands pertaining to Lost Property/Detained goods at Terminal-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi over the period April 2020 to December 2022, by destruction on 19.06.2023," they said.

The liquor bottles of different brands pertaining to lost property/detained goods at Terminal-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi over the period April 2020 to December 2022 were destroyed and disposed off, Customs officials added.