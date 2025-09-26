Delhi crime: 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in Seelampur, juvenile accused arrested by police | Video Delhi crime: According to sources, the victim, Karan, had gone out to a nearby shop to get some change when an argument erupted. The accused, who is said to be employed at a local mechanic’s shop, allegedly attacked him with a knife during the altercation.

New Delhi:

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death on Thursday evening (September 25) in Delhi’s Seelampur area, triggering tension in the locality. The police said the incident was reported at around 8:27 pm, after which a team rushed to the scene. By the time officers arrived, the victim had already been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Forensic teams were also called to analyse the crime scene and collect evidence.

Accused and recovery of weapon

According to officials, the accused, also a juvenile, has been apprehended. The weapon used- a knife- was recovered from the crime scene. Police said the murder was the result of a dispute between two minors. Investigators are now trying to establish the precise motive behind the attack, questioning locals and checking CCTV footage from nearby areas.

CCTV footage shows the accused, dressed in a white shirt, fleeing across the road after committing the crime. The police team subsequently nabbed the juvenile and took him into custody.

Details of the incident

Sources revealed that the victim, identified as Karan, had stepped out last night to get change from a nearby shop when the fight broke out. Reportedly, the accused, who worked at a mechanic’s shop nearby, attacked Karan with a knife following a heated exchange. Karan ran towards a shop after the assault but collapsed on the road. He was taken to hospital, where doctors could not save him.

Family’s anguish

The victim’s father, Tej Pal Saini, expressed shock and sorrow over the killing. “My son had no enmity with anyone. He was learning to work as a mechanic; he never spoke ill to anyone. We thought things would improve under the government, but Hindus’ children are being killed like this. Our demand is that my son’s body be handed over to us, and the person who killed him should be punished the same way,” he said emotionally.

Karan’s uncle, Shankar, echoed the family’s grief, stating, “He had no dispute with anyone. We will not protest further if we get our son’s body, but if police don’t hand him over, then anything can happen.”

Tensions in Seelampur

The boy’s death sparked protests in Seelampur as locals gathered in anger and grief, forcing a heavy police deployment to maintain law and order. The Deputy Commissioner of Police personally visited the site to engage with agitated protesters and assure them of strict action.

The incident comes just months after another minor’s murder in the same locality, which had led to massive protests and road blockades. Residents fear a repeat of unrest as the community remains on edge following this fresh killing.

Ongoing investigation

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder, and confirmed that the investigation is underway. CCTV evidence, eyewitness statements, and forensic findings will play a central role in securing justice for the victim. Authorities said they are committed to preventing further escalation and appealed to residents to maintain peace as the probe continues.