Rouse Avenue Court summons Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members in Land for Job Scam A Delhi court has summoned Tej Pratap Yadav and Hema Yadav in the land-for-jobs scam case. The CBI alleged that during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as Railway Minister, his family received land in exchange for railway job appointments. The court has directed them to appear in the next hearing.

In a major setback for former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Rouse Avenue Court has taken cognizance of the final chargesheet filed by the CBI in the high-profile Land for Job Scam case. The court has issued summons to Lalu Prasad Yadav, his daughter Hema Yadav, and son Tej Pratap Yadav, along with other accused, directing them to appear on March 11.

Summons issued to all accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a conclusive chargesheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav and 78 others, alleging their involvement in corruption during his tenure as Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009. The court has now summoned all accused to appear before it on March 11 for further proceedings.

Allegations against Lalu Prasad Yadav

The CBI's investigation has revealed that during his tenure as Railway Minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav allegedly engaged in a job-for-land scam, wherein:

Jobs in various railway zones, including Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur, were given in exchange for land transfers.

Properties were allegedly acquired in the names of Lalu Yadav’s family members in return for recruitments in Indian Railways.

The case, which has been under investigation for years, now moves into a crucial phase as the court initiates proceedings against the accused.