Delhi court rejects bail plea of J-K MP Engineer Rashid in terror funding case Baramulla MP Rashid has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of Jammu and Kashmir MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, in a terror funding case. "The bail plea was dismissed," Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.

During a hearing this week, Rashid had challenged a March 10 order of the trial court, refusing him custody parole or interim bail to attend Lok Sabha proceedings till April 4. In the reply filed to the appeal on March 17, the NIA said Rashid couldn't be allowed to use his status as an MP to "get away from rigours of imprisonment".

Engineer Rashid won from Baramulla in 2024 lok Sabha Polls

The NIA had argued that Rashid could neither be granted interim bail nor allowed custody parole as he had no enforceable right to attend the Parliament session while in lawful custody.

Engineer Rashid, defeated Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla. The Delhi High Court on February 24 directed the sessions judge to expeditiously decide the bail plea of Rashid in the case.

Rashid's name cropped up during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested by the NIA for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Kashmir Valley.

The NIA filed a chargesheet against several persons, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, in the case.