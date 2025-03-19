Delhi court defers bail order for MP Engineer Rashid in UAPA case to March 21 A Delhi court has deferred its decision on the bail plea of jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, in a terror funding case. The order will now be pronounced on March 21.

A Delhi court will pronounce its order on March 21 on the bail plea of jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, in a terror funding case. The order was earlier scheduled for Wednesday but was deferred by Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh.

The court had granted Rashid interim bail on September 10 to allow him to campaign in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. His interim bail was later extended till October 28 on humanitarian grounds, after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it did not oppose the application solely on the grounds of his father’s health.

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar Jail since 2019 after being arrested by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a 2017 terror funding case.

The elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly were held in three phases between September 18 and October 1, with results declared on October 8. The National Conference-Congress alliance secured a clear majority, winning 48 seats.

(With inputs from agency)