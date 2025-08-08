Delhi couple alleges restaurant denied them entry over Indian attire; CM Gupta orders probe | Watch The incident took place on August 3 and the video in this regard is now getting fervently viral across social media platforms. The incident has fuelled a debate on social media, with some seeking action against the restaurant while others defending the eatery.

New Delhi:

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Friday took cognisance of a video where a couple alleged that a restaurant in Pitampura blocked their entry for wearing Indian attire. The incident took place on August 3 and the video in this regard is now getting fervently viral across social media platforms.

Sharing the video on X, Mishra said the act was unacceptable and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has instructed the official to investigate the matter and take requisite action.

“This is unacceptable in Delhi. A video has surfaced showing a ban on Indian attire at a restaurant in Pitampura. This is unacceptable. CM @gupta_rekhaji has taken serious note of the incident. Officials have been directed to investigate the incident and take immediate action,” Mishra posted.

Man narrates ordeal

In the now-viral video, a man can be seen narrating his ordeal after being denied entry in a restaurant located in Delhi’s Pitampura. The man alleged that he and his wife were not allowed to enter the restaurant as they were wearing Indian clothes, while the people wearing ‘less clothes’ were easily entering inside.

He also alleged the manager of the restaurant misbehaved with them and a woman and the Indian culture were snubbed by the people there. Another person, who seems to be recording the video of the couple, said that the restaurant which could not allow Indian attire has no right to function and should be immediately shut.

Netizens react

The incident has fuelled a debate on social media, with some seeking action against the restaurant while others defending the eatery.

“Why not get this restaurant shut down?What business do those who cannot tolerate Indianness have in India?” a user posted on X.

“Dear @KapilMishra_IND ji, it is a private establishment and free to frame their own rules of entry and exit. Entry is privilege and not a right. Same as in someone's house,” another said.

Similar incident reported in 2020

Earlier in 2020, a woman alleged she was denied entry into a mall in South Delhi for wearing an 'ethnic' Indian dress. However, the management of the mall later issued an apology after outrage on social media.