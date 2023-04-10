Monday, April 10, 2023
     
Delhi: Country-made live grenades found in Holambi Kalan area, several people detained

The country-made live grenades were kept hidden in a field in the Holambi Kala area of the national capital.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal | New Delhi
Updated on: April 10, 2023 17:40 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Live grenades were found in field.

New Delhi: Delhi Police recovered several country-made live grenades from the outer north Delhi area. They were kept hidden in a field in the Holambi Kala area. The Police have detained some people in connection with the same.  The police are investigating the case to know who kept the grenades there and what was the purpose for hiding them there. Till now, police have not discovered any terror or gangster link and preliminary investigation is being done. 

“Around 7 to 8 country-made grenades have been recovered. They were kept hidden in a field in the Holambi Kalan area. Some people have been detained,” news agency ANI reported, quoting Delhi Police. The live grenades, found in the  fields of Metro Vihar area in Holambi Kalan, are not very old, they are live and country made. Further details are awaited. 

(With ANI inputs)

