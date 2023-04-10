Delhi: Country-made live grenades found in Holambi Kalan area, several people detained

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Live grenades were found in field.

New Delhi: Delhi Police recovered several country-made live grenades from the outer north Delhi area. They were kept hidden in a field in the Holambi Kala area. The Police have detained some people in connection with the same. The police are investigating the case to know who kept the grenades there and what was the purpose for hiding them there. Till now, police have not discovered any terror or gangster link and preliminary investigation is being done.

“Around 7 to 8 country-made grenades have been recovered. They were kept hidden in a field in the Holambi Kalan area. Some people have been detained,” news agency ANI reported, quoting Delhi Police. The live grenades, found in the fields of Metro Vihar area in Holambi Kalan, are not very old, they are live and country made. Further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)