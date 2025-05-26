Delhi reports 104 COVID-19 cases, CM Rekha Gupta says nothing to panic, hospitals fully prepared Delhi coronavirus: Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "We have details of the COVID-19 cases. Our hospitals have all the facilities. We have also issued an advisory."

New Delhi:

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said there is no need to panic about COVID-19 cases, even as she asserted that the hospitals were fully prepared to tackle if the number rises. The development comes as the national capital recorded 104 cases of the resurgent virus.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, she said, "We have details of the COVID-19 cases. Our hospitals have all the facilities. We have also issued an advisory."

"We have analysed the scenario and there is no panic situation," she said.

On Friday, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said that 23 COVID cases had been reported till Thursday, and the government was verifying whether the infected, if they were residents of Delhi, had travelled outside the city recently.

The minister said the cases were reported by private labs and there is no need to panic, adding that the variant has normal influenza-like symptoms.

Last week, the total number of active cases stood at 99, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's COVID-19 dashboard.

A senior Delhi government health official confirmed the figures, adding that while the situation remains under control, authorities are closely monitoring any potential surge.

Delhi has not reported any Covid-related fatalities in recent weeks, officials said.

The Delhi government on Friday last issued an advisory directing hospitals to ensure preparedness, including the availability of beds, oxygen, essential drugs, and functional equipment such as ventilators and BiPAP machines.