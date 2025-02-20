Over 25,000 security personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Delhi for Thursday's oath ceremony of the new chief minister at Ramlila Maidan, a police officer said. The ceremony is likely to be attended by top party leaders, including chief ministers from BJP-governed states.

"We have deployed more than 25,000 police personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces," the officer said and added "robust" security arrangements were in place to maintain law and order.