  Delhi CM Swearing-in Ceremony Updates: BJP's Rekha Gupta to take oath as capital's fourth woman CM today

Delhi CM Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: Rekha Gupta will be the fourth chief minister from the BJP in Delhi after Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, and Sushma Swaraj. Notably, she is also going to be the only incumbent woman chief minister in any BJP-ruled state.

BJP MLA Rekha Gupta with senior BJP leaders
BJP MLA Rekha Gupta with senior BJP leaders Image Source : pti
Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Delhi CM Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Shalimar Bagh, Rekha Gupta is set to take oath as the chief minister of Delhi at iconic Ramlila Maidan today. Around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues and the chief ministers of NDA-ruled states among others, are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena invited the BJP's CM-designate Gupta to form a new government after she staked claim for it. Earlier, first-time MLA Gupta was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting on Wednesday evening. She later met Saxena and staked claim to form government in the national capital.

Live updates :Delhi CM Swearing-in Ceremony

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Feb 20, 2025
    Posted by Abhirupa Kundu

    Over 25,000 security personnel deployed for Delhi CM's oath ceremony

    Over 25,000 security personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Delhi for Thursday's oath ceremony of the new chief minister at Ramlila Maidan, a police officer said. The ceremony is likely to be attended by top party leaders, including chief ministers from BJP-governed states.

    "We have deployed more than 25,000 police personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces," the officer said and added "robust" security arrangements were in place to maintain law and order.

     

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Feb 20, 2025
    Posted by Abhirupa Kundu

    Rekha Gupta will be the only woman CM among states being ruled by BJP

    The selection of Rekha Gupta, who will be the only woman chief minister among the states being ruled by the BJP or in coalition with its allies at present, is being seen as efforts by the BJP to send a message to its women voter base. At present, Gupta will be the second woman chief minister in the country after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal).

     

     

     

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Feb 20, 2025
    Posted by Abhirupa Kundu

    Rekha Gupta won Shalimar Bagh seat

    Rekha Gupta, who won from Shalimar Bagh defeating AAP candidate Bandana Kumari by over 29,000 votes and was among the frontrunners for the chief ministership, will take the oath of office at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila ground on Thursday.
    She is set to become the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj(BJP), Sheila Dikshit (Congress) and Atishi (AAP).

  • 7:38 AM (IST)Feb 20, 2025
    Posted by Rajukumar

    Rekha Gupta stakes claim to form government in Delhi

    Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Prasad, Dhankar and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva among others, met Lt Governor VK Saxena and staked claim to form the government.

  • 7:37 AM (IST)Feb 20, 2025
    Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP picks Rekha Gupta at legislature party meeting

    Rekha Gupta, 50, was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting late evening here, senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad, who along with OP Dhankar was appointed as the party's two central observers, announced on Wednesday. 

  • 7:36 AM (IST)Feb 20, 2025
    Posted by Rajukumar

    These BJP MLAs likely to take oath as Delhi minister

    BJP sources said besides Gupta, six newly elected MLAs -- Parvesh Verma who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi seat, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and Ravinder Indraj -- will take oath as members of the new council of ministers.

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Feb 20, 2025
    Posted by Rajukumar

    Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan today

    Rekha Gupta, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Shalimar Bagh, will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi at iconic Ramlila Maidan today in the presence of around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues and the chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.

