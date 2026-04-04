Delhi CM unveils plan of setting up Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in all 13 districts

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced new measures to improve animal welfare across the city. She said that a Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) will now be established in all 13 districts of Delhi. The move aims to ensure that complaints related to animal cruelty are handled quickly and that strict action is taken against those found guilty.

Focus on quick action against cruelty

According to the Chief Minister, these district-level bodies will make it easier for authorities to respond to cases of abuse or neglect. The government plans to strengthen monitoring and ensure that offenders are held accountable without delay.

She described the initiative as an important step for animal lovers in the city, promising a more responsive system to protect animals. "For every animal lover in Delhi, this is for you. For the first time, all 13 districts will have a Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. We will take strict action against those found responsible for cruelty against animals,” she said.

Revival of veterinary hospitals

Along with this, the government has also decided to revive veterinary hospitals that are currently in poor condition. Many of these facilities have been lying unused due to lack of doctors, medicines, and proper infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said that these hospitals will now be repaired and equipped with adequate staff and medical supplies so they can function properly again. “I want to tell you that veterinary hospitals that were lying in a dilapidated condition are now being revived with doctors, medicines, and proper systems,” she said.

As part of the plan, shelter homes will also be connected to these veterinary hospitals. “Shelter homes associated with these hospitals will be set up,” Delhi CM added.