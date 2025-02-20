Delhi CM Rekha Gupta replies to Atishi's statement, says 'she doesn't need to tell us everything' Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said she hopes BJP-led government will take the decision to give Rs 2500 per month to women of Delhi as promised by the party.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on her first day as CM, attacked former CM and AAP leader Atishi over her remarks asking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government to fulfil the promises. Gupta said she doesn't need to tell them everything. Soon after the oath-taking ceremony, Atishi said she hopes that the BJP would fulfill the promises they made, including Rs 2500 per month to every woman.

Responding to this, new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, “It's our government. The agenda will be ours. Let us work. She doesn't need to tell us everything,” said Gupta when asked about Atishi's remark. The CM said that she (Atishi) has done what she has to while being in power.

Cabinet discussed the Rs 2500 scheme

Addressing her first press conference as Delhi chief minister, Rekha Gupta said that the Cabinet discussed Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, promising a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to eligible women in Delhi, in the meeting. She said further discussions are required as payments to the beneficiary women can not be made without putting in place a system for registration of applications. "We deliberated on how and where to channel these funds, but further discussion is needed. This will be finalised later on," she said.

Atishi targets BJP government

After the first Cabinet meeting of the new Delhi government, ex-CM accused BJP of already betraying women by not passing Rs 2.500 monthly scheme. AAP MLA Atishi said, "The first cabinet meeting was held at 7 pm today, and every woman of Delhi expected that the Rs 2,500 (per month) scheme to every woman would be approved in this meeting... In the morning today, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that the scheme to provide Rs 2,500 every woman would be passed in this cabinet meeting. However, BJP has already started betraying people."

Delhi government passes CAG report

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rekha Gupta was on Thursday sworn-in as Delhi Chief Minister in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Six other ministers - Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh - also took oath of office.

In the first Cabinet meeting, BJP-led government approved the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the capital and also decided to table 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of the eighth Assembly.