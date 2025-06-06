Delhi CM Rekha Gupta receives death threat, police probe underway A high-level security alert was triggered in the national capital after a call on Thursday (June 5) threatened to harm the life of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta received a death threat that was issued through a call to the Police Control Room (PCR) on Thursday (June 5). The PCR call was made to the Ghaziabad Police at around 11:00 pm yesterday.

Ghaziabad Police informed Delhi Police about the death threat. The caller's phone is currently switched off, and the investigation into this matter is underway. A high-level security alert was triggered in the national capital after a call on Thursday (June 5) threatened to harm the life of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Meanwhile, the official residence of the Chief Minister of Delhi has also been allotted. CM Rekha Gupta will now reside at 1/8 Raj Niwas Marg in Civil Lines.

More details are awaited in this regard.