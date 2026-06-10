Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs 'gau seva', hails PM Modi's 12 years of service to the nation

New Delhi:

Marking the completion of 12 years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in a special programme on Wednesday and offered prayers for the Prime Minister's good health and long life. As part of the event, the Chief Minister visited the Pinjrapole Gaushala in Kishanganj, where she performed gau seva with devotion and sought blessings. Following the ritual, she visited the temple located within the gaushala premises, offered prayers, and participated in the recitation of the Sundarkand.

Special prayers for PM Modi's health and longevity

During the religious programme, CM Gupta prayed for the well-being and longevity of Narendra Modi, who became India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister in terms of continuous tenure. The Chief Minister described the occasion as a moment of gratitude and reflection on the country's development journey under PM Modi's leadership. She offered prayers seeking divine blessings for his continued health and service to the nation.

Rekha Gupta praises PM Modi's leadership

Speaking about the Prime Minister's contribution to the country, the Chief Minister highlighted what she described as his unwavering commitment to public service and nation-building. Referring to Narendra Modi as the nation's "Pradhan Sevak," she said his dedication and work ethic have played a key role in bringing transformational changes across sectors and expanding the reach of welfare schemes to people from all walks of life.

She further said that PM Modi's governance model has helped strengthen public trust, accelerate development and ensure that the benefits of government initiatives reach the grassroots level.

Gau seva and spiritual observance mark the event

The visit to the gaushala was marked by a blend of cultural, spiritual and social activities. After performing gau seva, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the temple and participated in religious rituals, including the recitation of the Sundarkand, a revered chapter from the Ramayana. The event was attended by supporters and local residents, who joined in the prayers and commemorative activities organised to mark the milestone of 12 years of Modi's leadership at the Centre. Notably, supporters of the Prime Minister have been holding events across different parts of the country, focusing on development initiatives, welfare programmes and key policy decisions undertaken during his tenure.

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