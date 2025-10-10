Delhi CM Rekha Gupta observes Karwa Chauth at her residence, extends greetings to all women | Watch Karwa Chauth: Extending her greetings, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "This is such a holy occasion. Women across the country fast for their husbands...I extend greetings to all women of the country."

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta observed Karwa Chauth rituals at her residence, joining several women in celebrating the auspicious occasion. "I extend greetings to all women of the country. This is a beautiful festival. Our tradition of celebrating this festival strengthens our marriage. Such traditions of India take our life forward," she said.

Karwa Chauth: Rekha Gupta extends greetings

Extending her greetings, CM Gupta said, "This is such a holy occasion. Women across the country fast for their husbands...I extend greetings to all women of the country."

The event saw vibrant celebrations, with singer Jaspinder Narula and other women dancing and rejoicing together at the CM's residence.

Karwa Chauth celebrated across India with festive fervour

It should be noted that women marked Karwa Chauth with traditional rituals across the country. In Uttar Pradesh, women in Prayagraj and Moradabad actively participated in the festivities.

Similarly, in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Gujarat's Gandhinagar, and Punjab's Amritsar, women came together to observe the rituals, celebrating the festival with enthusiasm and devotion.

Karwa Chauth: All you need to know

Karwa Chauth is observed on October 10 this year, and on this occasion, as every year, Hindu women will fast throughout the day for the good health and longevity of their husbands.

Before starting their fast, women eat from their 'sargi'. After the moonrise, they break their fast, gazing into their husbands' eyes and offering a special prayer to the moon.

Items required for performing the Puja include water, milk, kumkum, honey, chandan, sugar, curd, incense sticks, camphor, Karwa, Kalawa, Maththi, roli, and an oil lamp.