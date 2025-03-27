Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches citywide cleanliness drive, orders stray animal management measures Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a large-scale cleanliness drive across the city, stricter monitoring of civic operations, and measures for stray animal control. The citywide cleanliness campaign is scheduled for March 28-29, with lawmakers and civic officials expected to participate.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to launch a large-scale cleanliness drive across the national capital, intensify efforts to remove illegal advertisements from public spaces, and implement special measures to manage stray animals. In a high-level meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday, Gupta reviewed the city’s cleanliness, civic infrastructure, and public amenities. The discussion focused on stray animal control, potholes, dust pollution, sewer blockages, illegal advertisements, and other civic concerns, according to an official statement.

Senior officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) were present at the meeting.

Strict monitoring of civic operations

During the meeting, the chief minister directed the MCD to enforce strict field inspections, ensuring that officials from the commissioner to junior engineers conduct daily visits across different city wards. Gupta mandated a weekly report submission from officials to the chief secretary, who will then forward the consolidated report to her office for review. She warned of strict action against negligence, instructing that a list of non-compliant officials be submitted directly to her. Reaffirming her administration’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption, she emphasised that public funds must be effectively utilised, and all civic projects must reflect visible improvements on the ground.

Citywide cleanliness drive, crackdown on illegal ads

As part of the initiative, the Delhi government will launch an extensive cleanliness drive across the city on March 28-29, ahead of the new year celebrations. The drive will cover every street, neighborhood, and public space, with special attention to religious sites. Gupta urged lawmakers and civic officials to actively participate in the campaign, ensuring effective implementation.

Additionally, she directed authorities to remove all illegal commercial advertisements placed on public properties such as roads, flyovers, school walls, and street signs. Strict action will be taken against violators under the Public Property Defacement Act, she said.

Action plan for stray animals

The chief minister also announced a dedicated drive to manage stray animals, particularly cattle and dogs wandering on city roads. She ordered the construction of proper shelters for stray cows and called for a structured plan for the relocation and rehabilitation of stray dogs. Each municipal ward will be responsible for identifying the number of stray animals and developing an action plan.

Monsoon preparedness and traffic management

Gupta instructed authorities to repair potholes across the city before the onset of the monsoon season. Officials were also asked to assess waterlogging-prone areas and implement preventive measures to avoid flooding.

To improve public safety, the chief minister ordered the repair of faulty streetlights, ensuring that dark spots in the city were identified and illuminated to prevent accidents and crimes.

In a bid to enhance waste management, she directed municipal bodies to prevent garbage collection points from overflowing and ensure timely removal of waste from roads and public spaces.

She also ordered the cleaning of drains and clearing of sewer blockages on a time-bound schedule.

Gupta further emphasised the need for better traffic management and green space maintenance. Road-owning agencies were directed to preserve greenery along streets and central road dividers, while authorities were asked to strictly regulate roadside parking to ease congestion and improve traffic flow.

