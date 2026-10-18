Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins Yamuna cleanliness drive at ITO, urges people to keep riverbanks clean

New Delhi:

As part of the 'Chalo Yamuna Abhiyan', Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday joined people in a cleanliness drive at Hathi Ghat near ITO to manually remove garbage along 70 ghats on both banks of the heavily polluted river. The event saw enthusiastic participation from youth, voluntary organisations, local citizens, and Abhay Verma, the Chief Whip of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and an MLA.

'Chalo Yamuna Abhiyan' to clean 70 Yamuna riverbanks

The Chief Minister, who picked up garbage from the riverbank at the Hathi Ghat, said that thousands of Delhi residents came together today to clean 70 Yamuna riverbanks, setting an inspiring example by transforming their devotion toward 'Maa Yamuna' into tangible service. "This public participation strengthens our resolve to restore the Yamuna to its pristine state," she said.

"Today, across the entire stretch of the Yamuna in Delhi, residents are actively engaged in the cleaning drive. I believe that cleanliness is a way of life, a practice we must all incorporate into our daily lives. While cleaning the Yamuna today, I encountered items such as garments belonging to deities, broken idols, and various materials used in religious rituals," Gupta added.

Several factors contributing to Yamuna pollution

CM Gupta said cleanliness must become a way of life rather than remain limited to campaigns.

Recalling her observations during the drive, she said clothes used for deities, broken idols and religious offerings were found dumped along the riverbanks. She said tonnes of such material were left for immersion in the river, contributing to its pollution.

"I believe that cleanliness is a way of life, a practice that each of us must incorporate into our own lives. Today, while we were cleaning the Yamuna, I noticed items such as garments for deities, broken idols, and various materials used in religious rituals lying about. People leave behind tons of such items, these remnants, to be immersed in the Yamuna, which leads to the river's continued contamination. There are, of course, many other reasons for the pollution of the Yamuna, but the government is working to address all of them, and we have also reached out to various organizations for their support. We are dealing with these issues very strictly," she said.

The Chief Minister also urged people to become 'Yamuna Praharis' and contribute to keep the river clean. "Please do not discard plastic, ritual offerings, or any other waste along the Yamuna'sbanks. Help maintain the cleanliness of these sites and encourage others to do the same. Let us all become 'Yamuna Prahari' (guardians of the Yamuna). Let us make the cleanliness of the Yamuna not just a campaign, but a part of our daily lives," she said.

She further emphasised that those who revere the Yamuna should reflect on their own lifestyles, ensuring that no form of waste, whether it be ritual remnants, religious garments, damaged idols, or any other trash, ends up in the river.

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