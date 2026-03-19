Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta holds pre-budget discussion with farmers, promises focus on agrarian welfare

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday met with farmers and residents from rural areas to gather their views ahead of the forthcoming budget. The meeting focused on understanding the needs and expectations of the agrarian sector. During the interaction, CM Gupta emphasised that the Delhi government is committed to including the suggestions received in the upcoming budget.

She highlighted that the aim is to promote farmers’ welfare and boost rural development, ensuring the budget reflects the real concerns of people on the ground.

The event was attended by Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, Delhi Gram Vikas Board Chairman Raj Kumar Chauhan and several other dignitaries.

CM Gupta stated that listening to citizens’ inputs is essential for creating policies that directly benefit the rural population and strengthen agricultural prosperity.

Delhi CM promises industrial growth

CM Gupta on Wednesday met with industrialists to discuss priorities for the upcoming state budget. The CM said the budget will focus on boosting industrial growth, attracting investment and generating employment opportunities.

Entrepreneurs from different sectors attended the session, sharing their suggestions, demands and expectations. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Industries Minister, was also present at the meeting.

"The government is working towards a Budget that accelerates industrial growth, attracts investment, and creates large-scale job opportunities.The inputs received from the industry would be given due priority in the upcoming budget," she said.

CM Gupta announces women-focused initiatives

Earlier on Tuesday, while participating in the 'Nari Utsav' programme at Nirmal Chhaya Complex, the CM highlighted that the budget would include significant announcements aimed at women and girls. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the comprehensive empowerment of women and children.

She also mentioned ongoing initiatives such as the 'Lakhpati Bitiya' scheme and the 'Pink Saheli' smart card, which provides women with free bus travel, as examples of the government’s focus on welfare schemes for women.

"The Delhi government's focus is not just on launching schemes but on ensuring their effective implementation so that benefits reach every needy individual," Gupta said.

The Delhi government is set to present its 2026-27 annual budget on March 24.