Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hands over job letters to kin of 1984 riot victims, says justice long overdue | WATCH

In a significant move towards delivering long-overdue justice, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa distributed government job appointment letters to family members of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims. The ceremony, held on Monday, saw 19 individuals receive their letters, with a total of 125 riot-affected individuals slated to be offered jobs.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the Delhi government has issued job appointment letters to 125 individuals from families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. We want to deliver justice to the victim families," said CM Rekha Gupta during the event.

Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who has been actively involved in seeking justice for the riot victims, emphasised the government's commitment to supporting affected families.

The initiative follows a similar effort by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who distributed appointment letters to 47 survivors of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in November 2024.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which erupted following the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, resulted in the deaths of thousands of Sikhs and left many families devastated. The Delhi government's recent actions aim to provide not only employment opportunities but also a sense of justice and closure to the affected families.

In addition to job appointments, CM Gupta announced that the Delhi government will start offering pensions to those who fought against the Emergency, further extending support to individuals who have faced historical injustices.

