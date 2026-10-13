Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Bhupender Yadav flag off 150 electric buses, inaugurate 5 EV charging stations

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, on Tuesday flagged off 150 new electric buses under the Seva Sankalp campaign. The two leaders also reviewed pollution control measures in Anand Vihar and surrounding areas as the Delhi government stepped up efforts to tackle air pollution.

Five public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations were also inaugurated at key locations across the national capital. In addition, 13 new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) were inaugurated to strengthen the monitoring of PM2.5 and PM10 levels.

Delhi's electric bus fleet reaches around 6,800

With the addition of 150 new buses, Delhi's electric bus fleet has increased to approximately 6,800. The government aims to expand the fleet to 14,000 buses. The initiative is intended to reduce vehicular emissions and promote cleaner public transport. Alongside expanding the electric bus fleet, the government is also working to improve charging infrastructure to support the growing use of electric vehicles.

In a post on X, Gupta said the buses had been added to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet. She said the government was expanding both electric public transport and EV charging facilities to provide residents with cleaner, modern and convenient transport options.

AI cameras and GPS to monitor pollution hotspots

Gupta also reviewed pollution control arrangements at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) established in Shastri Park. According to the chief minister, the centre uses AI-enabled cameras, real-time data and GPS technology to monitor pollution control activities around the clock. The system is intended to keep a close watch on pollution hotspots and enable authorities to respond to problems more quickly.

The inauguration of 13 new CAAQMS stations is expected to strengthen the monitoring of particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10, across Delhi. Gupta said the government was working in mission mode, with the support of the Centre, to control major sources of pollution.

Leaders review measures in Anand Vihar

The review in Anand Vihar focused on measures being undertaken to reduce pollution in the area and its surroundings. The visit formed part of the Seva Sankalp campaign, under which the government is highlighting transport and monitoring initiatives aimed at improving air quality.

The programme was attended by Delhi BJP president and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet colleagues Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Pankaj Kumar Singh, MLA Om Prakash Sharma and other dignitaries. Gupta's second review at the Shastri Park command centre was also attended by Malhotra, Sirsa, MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely and officials.

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