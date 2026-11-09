Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's big announcement: Officials to face action if government work is delayed

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has notified a new law aimed at making government officials more accountable and ensuring faster delivery of public services. Under the 'Delhi Right of Citizens to Time-Bound and Easy Delivery of Services Act, 2026', officials who delay providing public services without a valid reason could face a penalty of Rs 250 per day, subject to a maximum fine of Rs 5,000.

The legislation seeks to establish fixed timelines for administrative services and clearly identify the officials responsible for delivering them. It also provides for penalties in cases where applications are rejected without proper justification.

What does Delhi's new service delivery law say?

Announcing the notification, the Delhi government said the new law would ensure that government services are provided within a prescribed timeframe and that responsibility for each service is clearly assigned. In a post on X, the government said: "Under this Act, a prescribed timeline for government services and identification of the responsible officer will be ensured. In case of unnecessary delay, the concerned officer may face a penalty of Rs 250 per day, up to a maximum of Rs 5,000."

The law also provides for penalties if an application is rejected improperly, according to the government.

How much penalty can government officials face?

Under the new provisions, an official responsible for an unjustified delay in delivering a public service can be fined Rs 250 for every day of delay. However, the total penalty cannot exceed Rs 5,000.

The legislation also makes officials accountable for rejecting applications without valid grounds. The government has described the measure as a step towards strengthening administrative transparency and ensuring that citizens do not face unnecessary delays while accessing public services.

What did Rekha Gupta say about the new law?

The Delhi government said the legislation reflects its commitment to making public administration more citizen-centric, responsive and accountable.

In its official statement, the government said the initiative draws inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' approach.

The statement said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wants to ensure that every eligible citizen receives government services on time and without difficulty. It added that the law is intended to improve transparency and accountability across the administration.

Why has Delhi introduced the new law?

The law aims to reduce delays in the delivery of public services by fixing timelines and making the responsible officials answerable for failing to meet them.

By introducing financial penalties for unjustified delays and improper rejection of applications, the Delhi government intends to make service delivery more efficient and accessible to citizens.

The notification marks a move towards a more accountable administrative system, with the government emphasising timely access to services for every eligible resident.

(Input: ANI)

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