Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces Rs 18,000 minimum pay for 4,000 MCD public health workers

New Delhi:

Nearly 4,000 public health employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are set to receive a minimum monthly salary of Rs 18,000, along with dearness allowance, following a decision to bring their wages in line with the principle of equal pay for equal work. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended a thanksgiving programme for the workers at the MCD headquarters on Friday, where she reaffirmed the government's commitment to their rights and welfare. The revised pay structure will entail an annual financial burden of around Rs 52 crore. Addressing the employees, CM Gupta said the decision acknowledged their long-standing contribution to public health and the government’s responsibility towards them. "It is our duty to care for the thousands of employees who serve Delhi," she said.

Nearly 4,000 MCD workers to receive revised wages

Under the revised arrangement, the employees' salaries will be fixed at the minimum of Level 1 of the pay matrix, amounting to Rs 18,000 a month, in addition to variable dearness allowance. Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the revised wages had been transferred directly into the workers’ bank accounts. The employees were earlier known as domestic breeding checker (DBC) staff and were later redesignated as Multi-Tasking Staff (Public Health). Their work includes public health duties such as door-to-door visits. MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said the workers had initially been recruited to help prevent dengue but had continued to carry out public health responsibilities over the years.

Mayor says pay revision was taken up for implementation

Wahi said the proposal had been announced in the MCD’s previous budget. He said it was subsequently taken up with the chief minister to obtain approval for its implementation. The decision is intended to address the pay concerns of workers who have continued to serve in public health roles. The revised minimum salary, together with dearness allowance, will provide the eligible employees with higher monthly wages.

MCD plans to recruit 2,500 sanitation workers ahead of Diwali

At the programme, Wahi also announced plans to recruit 2,500 sanitation workers ahead of Diwali. The recruitment is aimed at strengthening cleanliness efforts across Delhi, including in markets, during the festive period. The announcement comes as the civic body works to address employee-related concerns while preparing to improve sanitation in the city. The recruitment plan and the pay revision are separate measures announced in connection with the MCD’s workforce and public service efforts.