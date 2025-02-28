Delhi CM Rekha Gupta addresses Assembly: 'I will not let even a single penny of the treasury go to waste' Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured the people of Delhi that her government would fulfil all the promises made in the BJP's election manifesto.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday addressed the Assembly and lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). She also said that her government will make sure to fulfil all the promises made via the election manifesto. CM said CAG reports have not only exposed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, but has also exposed those who played with the health of the people.

'Won't let a single penny go waste'

"They were the people who collected tax from Delhi and used it for elections in other states... We are releasing all the CAG reports one by one, so they (AAP leaders) are rattled by it. They cannot dare sit in front of us in the house and listen to their deeds. They just needed an excuse to get out of the house, so they picked up this issue of Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait... Narendra Modi government has ensured that Babasaheb Ambedkar gets his due respect, which no government could do... All this drama is just an excuse because they could not listen to the facts written in the CAG reports... I will not let even a single penny of the state treasury go to waste...," Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said.

Fulfilling the promise made to the people of Delhi, the second CAG audit report on the management of public health infrastructure and health services was presented before the House in the Vidhan Sabha. This report has not only exposed the reality of the Kejriwal government, but has also exposed those who played with the health of the people of Delhi, she added.

Delhi CM hits out at Atishi

CM Rekha Gupta furthr attacked former CM Atishi and said she (Atishi) came questioning about the Rs 2,500 promise that we (BJP) made to the public. "The very next day Atishi came to my office and asked me when will I give Rs 2500. I told her that this is my work, and I will definitely complete it. Those who were in power for 10 years did not fulfill any promise," Rekha Gupta said.