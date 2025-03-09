Delhi CM Gupta meets RK Puram residents ahead of budget announcement Rekha Gupta heard the residents' concerns, such as irregular water supply, poor sanitation, and bad roads, and directed officials to take immediate action against them, an official statement from the CM office said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday met and interacted with the residents of Bhanwar Singh Camp and Nepali Camp in the RK Puram area as part of her public meetings for the upcoming Developed Delhi Budget.

Gupta heard the residents' concerns, such as irregular water supply, poor sanitation, and bad roads, and directed officials to take immediate action against them, an official statement from the CM office said.

Women complained about the rise in drug addiction in the area and the closure of public toilets. Gupta instructed the local police to take strict action against the drug trade in the area and said she would meet the Delhi Police Commissioner to discuss the matter.

Mahila Samriddhi Yojana to provide Rs 2,500

The women of the area thanked the CM for approving the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, a scheme under which women are supposed to get Rs 2,500 per month. During her visit, Gupta was accompanied by MP Bansuri Swaraj and local MLA Anil Sharma.

Earlier, Gupta said the Delhi cabinet has approved the allocation of Rs 5,100 crore for the scheme's implementation. To oversee the implementation of the scheme, a committed headed by her has been formed, she said.

Senior ministers Ashish Sood, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra will also be part of the committee, she said, adding that a dedicated web portal will be launched for registrations under the scheme.

The newly elected BJP government in Delhi is set to present its first annual budget between March 24 and 26.

(With PTI inputs)