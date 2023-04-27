'Khaas Aadmi' Kejriwal should be ashamed': BJP slams Delhi CM as row over bungalow beautification intensifies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP launches massive protest against Delhi CM

Delhi CM Bungalow row: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Thursday, stepped up its protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged Rs 45 crore expenditure on Kejriwal's official residence.

One of protesters wore 'Kejriwal-mask' to imitate Delhi CM outside. The protest was held at Chandgi Ram Akhara, near Civil Lines, near CM residence. Carrying a model of a mansion, the protesters took out a march from Chandgiram Akhara on Ring Road towards the Delhi chief minister's residence.

"AAP has crossed all the limits. Hiring consultant with crores of rupees, his smart 'calculation' of Rs. 9 crore 99 lakh for renovating a grand palace for Kejriwal is utterly shameful," tweeted BJP.

The political slugfest was expected after the alleged Rs 45 crore expenditure on Kejriwal's official residence surfaced as Kejriwal during his initial days in politics had promoted simplicity in politics and had reportedly claimed he would not accept big cars and sprawling bungalows like other politicians.

Aam Aadmi Party defended itself alleging that the BJP was trying to divert attention from real issues.

In a dig at the AAP founder and Delhi chief minister, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra called him a "Maharaj" and said even kings will bow to Kejriwal for his choice of "superior" products at the residence and his "lust for luxury and comfort".

It is not only about the renovation of the residence but also of the Aam Aadmi Party's ideology and its leaders' mindset, he alleged.

AAP leaders including MLA Naresh Balyan shared on social media purported videos of the rubble that had fallen off from the roof of the chief minister's old residence and claimed the house built in 1942 was in a state of disrepair.

The BJP alleged that Kejriwal, who had claimed to promote honesty and simplicity while entering politics, has built a "palace of corruption".

This is the story of a king who is "shameless", Patra said, in a counter to Kejriwal's recent attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Delhi Assembly where he mocked the top BJP leader by narrating a story of a king.

Patra also alleged that Kejriwal offered Rs 20 crore to Rs 50 crore to media houses to not highlight the story but news channels and newspapers ignored the offer.

Extravagant items in bungalow?

The sources claimed that documents establish that all five work orders regarding the renovation of the residence were below Rs 10 crore - Rs 7.

92 crore, Rs 1.64 crore, Rs 9.09 crore, Rs 8.68 crore. and Rs.9.34 core, approved between September 2020 and June 2022.

Documents surfaced in media showed-

Total of ₹44.78 crore

Fund spent in six trenches between September 9, 2020 to June, 2022

Rs 11.30 crore on interior decoration

Rs 6.02 crore on stone and marble flooring

Rs 1 crore on interior consultancy

Rs ₹2.58 crore on electrical works

Rs 2.85 crore on fire fighting system

Rs 1.41 crore on wardrobe and accessories

Rs 1.1 crore on kitchen appliances

Rs 8.11 crore was spent on the camp office of CM

Congress attacks AAP

Maken said Kejriwal promised not to use a car with a red light or request additional security beyond what is necessary for a common citizen and refuse a large bungalow and instead live in an ordinary house like a common man.

"Despite naming his party 'Aam Aadmi Party' (common man's party) and making these pledges, Kejriwal spent a fortune on his bungalow when the people of Delhi were desperately seeking oxygen cylinders during the Covid pandemic.

"Moreover, there are more than 6 lakh households in the slums of the city. This raises questions about his right to remain in his position as a public servant and on whether he has upheld the other promises mentioned in the distributed sworn affidavit, especially considering the urgent needs of the citizens," the Congress leader tweeted.

AAP's defence

Hitting back at the BJP, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said at a press conference that it was trying to divert attention from important issues. Delhi CM's official residence was built in 1942 and the roof had collapsed thrice, Singh said.

Following the roof collapse incidents, the Public Works Department (PWD) suggested a new house be built and this was done, he said claiming Rs 30 crore was spent on the rebuilt house.

Kejriwal has been occupying the official residence- at 6 Flagstaff Road in the Civil Lines area after becoming chief minister in 2015. The residence also has the chief minister's camp office spread over a 5000 square metre area, officials said.

​(With PTI input)

