Delhi CM attack case: Knife recovered, accused sent to 14-day judicial custody As per the Delhi Police, the accused had discarded the knife in Civil Lines after noticing police security. Authorities believe the recovery will provide crucial evidence as the investigation progresses.

New Delhi:

In a major breakthrough in the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attack case, the police have recovered the knife that the accused had carried with him during the incident. Officials confirmed that the recovery was made after an extensive search in the Civil Lines area. The accused persons have been identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimjibhai Sakariya and Tahseen Syed, who have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Tis Hazari court.

Accused tried to dispose of the knife

According to investigators, Rajesh had gone to the Chief Minister's residence with the knife. However, after spotting the police security deployed outside the premises, he panicked and threw the knife away in the Civil Lines locality. The Delhi Police later tracked and recovered the weapon as part of its ongoing probe.

Police add criminal conspiracy charges against accused

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Monday slapped criminal conspiracy charges against both accused. A senior police officer said the fresh charge was added after investigators found evidence suggesting the assault was not an isolated act but part of a planned conspiracy.

Both the accused was earlier been booked under assault and related sections. Criminal conspiracy charges under Section 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have now been added to the case.

According to Section 61 BNS, when two or more persons agree to commit an illegal act, or an otherwise legal act through illegal means, such an agreement amounts to a criminal conspiracy. It further states that conspirators to offences, punishable with life imprisonment or rigorous imprisonment of two years or more, face the same punishment as if they had abetted the offence.

CM Gupta's security increased following the attack

CM Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office on August 20. Her office termed the assault as part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her". Following the incident, the Delhi Police has significantly shored up security arrangements for Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, permanently deploying 40 personnel and ordering multiple friskings of visitors before their entry to any of her events.

Initially, the Union Home Ministry had directed the CRPF to extend Z-category cover to the chief minister, but that arrangement has now been withdrawn. Instead, Delhi Police has taken over her protection and accorded her Z+ cover with additional deployment. "Over 40 personnel will always be there to guard the CM. A robust security arrangement has been put in place for the Delhi CM. Stringent checks will be carried out in all her programmes," a senior officer said.

ALSO READ