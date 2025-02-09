Delhi CM Atishi to reach LG Secretariat to resign shortly, day after AAP debacle

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi reained the Kalkaji seat in Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is set to resign from the top post on Sunday. Reportedly, Atishi will be reaching the LG Secretariat at 11:00 am to resign. Atishi had retained the Kalkaji seat, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes, however, the BJP registered a thumping victory in the Delhi elections.

It was a tough fight with Bidhuri leading in the initial rounds of counting. The Delhi election results on February 8 showed a major upset for the Aam Admi Party (AAP) with senior leaders including Manish Sisodia, Satender Jain and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal suffering defeats. Amid this, a key strategist for the AAP, Atishi's win stood out as one of the few success stories for the party.

When she assumed office as chief minister last year, Atishi kept the chair used by her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal empty in her office "waiting for him" and was dubbed as a "temporary CM" by some.

Atishi's journey so far in AAP and politics

In 2015, Atishi was appointed as advisor to then education minister Manish Sisodia. She was closely involved in the AAP government's efforts to revamp the education system and tackling infrastructure challenges. She was also a party spokesperson and a member of its Political Affairs Committee.

In 2019, she unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections against BJP's Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi seat. In the Delhi polls next year, she won Kalkaji assembly seat. She juggled multiple portfolios as cabinet minister.

Atishi steered the AAP through its biggest crisis last year when almost all top party leaders, including then chief minister Kejriwal, were behind bars in corruption cases.

Amid growing opposition pressure for his resignation, Kejriwal announced in September last year that he would pass the baton to Atishi. On September 21, 2024, Atishi took oath as the eighth and youngest chief minister of Delhi at 43 becoming the third woman to hold the position.

