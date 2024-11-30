Delhi CM Atishi reacts to attack on Arvind Kejriwal: 'Accused is BJP goon'

Follow us on Image Source : X Screengrab

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has raised serious concerns over the safety of political leaders following an alarming incident on Saturday where a man attempted to throw a liquid at Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi and National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Atishi has also alleged that the attacker is affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), intensifying the political ramifications of the incident.

According to Atishi’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the accused, identified as Ashok Kumar Jha, is a BJP member. Atishi shared a screen grab of the incident, along with what she claimed was Jha’s BJP membership card, further accusing him of attempting to harm Kejriwal. "The man who attacked Arvind Kejriwal today is a BJP goon," Atishi wrote, condemning the attack and highlighting the alleged political motivation behind it.

The attack

The incident occurred during Kejriwal’s padyatra in the Greater Kailash area, part of his ongoing public engagement campaign ahead of the upcoming elections. Kejriwal was walking through a crowd of supporters when the attacker attempted to throw a liquid at him. Eyewitnesses reported that the assailant was carrying a matchbox in the other hand, suggesting an intent to set Kejriwal on fire.

Fortunately, Kejriwal’s security team acted swiftly and prevented the liquid from reaching the AAP leader. The assailant was immediately subdued by security personnel and handed over to the police. No injuries were reported, but the incident has sparked widespread concern over the safety of political leaders during public campaigns.

AAP ministers speak out

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who was also present during the incident, confirmed that the liquid used was spirit. He described the assailant’s actions as a clear attempt to harm Kejriwal. "We could smell the spirit. The man was carrying spirit in one hand and a matchbox in the other," Bharadwaj said. "He threw the spirit on Kejriwal, and it also fell on me, but fortunately, our alert volunteers and the public prevented him from starting the fire."

Bharadwaj praised the quick response of Kejriwal’s security team and the vigilance of the public, emphasising that the situation could have escalated if not for their timely intervention. "Our workers and the public were on high alert and ensured the assailant did not succeed in his task," he added.

Political fallout

The attack is likely to have significant political repercussions, with both Atishi and Bharadwaj demanding stricter security measures for leaders during public events. The incident has further fueled the already tense political atmosphere in Delhi, with the AAP accusing the BJP of trying to intimidate its leaders ahead of the elections.