Who are members of AAP's Political Affairs Committee that will meet today to finalise CM name?

Image Source : PTI Kejriwal said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy only when people say we are honest.

The AAP's Political Affairs Committee is all set to meet in the evening on Monday to finalise name for interim Delhi chief minister. The AAP has scheduled a series of meetings, including that of its political affairs committee, to decide on a new chief minister for Delhi, a day after Arvind Kejriwal's surprise announcement of quitting the post.

Sisodia reaches Kejriwal's residence

Senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia reached Kejriwal's official residence to discuss with him the names of probables for the chief minister's post, AAP leaders said.

The AAP's Political Affairs Committee meeting is scheduled to be held at the Delhi chief minister's residence later in the evening. Delhi ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, some MLAs from the reserved category, including Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Rakhi Birla, as well as the AAP supremo's wife Sunita Kejriwal, were making the rounds as probables for the post.

Here are the members of the AAP Political Affairs Committee

Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia Atishi Sanjay Singh Durgesh Pathak Gopal Rai Imran Hussain Raghav Chadha Rakhi Bidlan

Here's what Kejriwal said

Addressing AAP workers at party headquarters on Sunday, Kejriwal announced to step down as chief minister amid corruption allegations against him and vowed not to return to the post till he got a "certificate of honesty" from the people.

The AAP national convener said that he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".

A party functionary on Monday said, "Kejriwal and Sisodia will be meeting today. This will be the first meeting after the decision by them.The meeting is also likely to see a discussion over the next chief minister."

Kejriwal, who was released on bail from the Tihar Jail in the excise policy graft case on Friday, has said that he would hold a meeting of the AAP MLAs in a couple of days and one of his party colleagues would take over as the chief minister.