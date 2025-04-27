Delhi CM announces cowshed survey and financial aid for stray cows' welfare Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a survey of cow shelters and a financial aid scheme to support the operation of these facilities. She emphasised the government's responsibility to care for stray cows, ensuring they are housed and provided with fodder.

New Delhi:

In a significant move to address the growing problem of stray cows on Delhi's roads, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a comprehensive survey of cow shelters in the city and a scheme to offer financial assistance for their upkeep. Speaking at a public gathering at Gramin Gaushala in Bawana, Gupta emphasised the government's duty to care for stray cows, describing them as "Gau Mata" (Mother Cow).

The initiative aims to ensure that cows, particularly those abandoned and wandering on roads, are given adequate shelter, food, and care. Gupta condemned the practice of letting cows roam the streets after being milked, highlighting the dangers they face, including road accidents. She proposed that cattle owners house their cows at designated shelters like Ghoga Dairy, located around 50 kilometers from central Delhi, to keep them off the roads.

The Delhi government has committed to providing financial support for the maintenance of these shelters and has outlined plans for a law to protect and conserve stray cows. The proposed legislation will enforce strict measures to prevent cow exploitation, illegal cattle trade, and owner negligence. In addition, the government plans to build new shelters with the budgetary provisions already made for their construction and upkeep.

BJP MLAs have long raised concerns about the issues stray cows cause, including traffic congestion, sanitation problems, and accidents. Data shared by Model Town MLA Ashok Goel revealed that the police received over 25,000 complaints related to stray cows in just the first two months of this year.

The government's initiative seeks to improve the situation while ensuring that stray cows are treated with dignity and care.

(With PTI inputs)